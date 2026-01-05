Shiba Inu Explodes 19% In 7 Days: Why Is It Going Up?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is rebounding, with large holders controlling a dominant share of supply as prices recover.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8729 $5.14 billion +19.3% Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1469 $24.7 billion +19.2% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 6751 $2.84 billion +66%

Trader Notes: Analyst Lyvo said SHIB has rebounded from its 2025 lows and appears to have cleanly broken its downtrend, signaling a potential market bottom.

The meme coin has started the year strongly, rallying more than 26% in under a week after a challenging 2025.

Crypto analyst Javon Marks noted SHIB has confirmed a breakout supported by bullish divergences, pointing to a possible trend reversal.

The setup targets a move of over 246%, with the $0.000032 zone emerging as the next major upside level if momentum continues.

CryptoPulse sees Shiba Inu is breaking out of its downtrend, with price pushing out of the descending channel and holding above former resistance, signaling a potential short-term trend shift.

If momentum holds, upside targets are $0.0000100–$0.0000112. A clean daily close below $0.0000075 would invalidate the bullish setup.

Statistics: Santiment data shows the top 10 Shiba Inu wallets now control nearly 63% of total supply, with the largest wallet alone holding about 41%, valued at roughly $3.3 billion.

The on-chain data platform also noted SHIB surged 13% on Sunday as meme coin momentum continues rotating across the market in early 2026.

Image: Shutterstock