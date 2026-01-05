Bitcoin Merchant Adoption Surges 53% In 2025 As Block's Square Drives Growth

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) acceptance among merchants sharply increased in 2025, with analysts attributing the growth to Block Inc.’s (NYSE:XYZ) integration of BTC payments into its point-of-sale business.

Bitcoin Adoption Surges

The number of up-to-date merchants, i.e, businesses verified within the last year, rose 53% last year, according to BTC Map, a platform that tracks businesses accepting Bitcoin.

The count of “recently verified” merchants rose to 11,242 as of this writing, while the overall number of merchants increased to 19,910.

Jameson Lopp, Chief Security Officer at self-custody platform firm Casa, was “pretty sure” that Square, Block’s point-of-sale arm, drove the growth by allowing merchants to accept BTC in everyday transactions.

While BTC Map agreed that Square was a “big contributor,” it said the growth was across the board.

Interestingly, BTC accounted for over 31% of global payments processed by BitPay in 2025, one of the world's top cryptocurrency payment processors

Square’s Bold Move

Block rolled out BTC payments for Square merchants last year, letting them accept BTC payments with no processing fees until 2027

Additionally, a "Conversion" feature enables them to convert a portion of card sales into Bitcoin.

The company also introduced a native wallet that will allow sellers to manage their BTC holdings, including buy, sell, hold, and withdrawal options.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $92,611.00, up1.38% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Block shares closed 0.09% higher at $65.15 during Friday’s regular trading session. The stock fell nearly 30% last year.

