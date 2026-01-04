Shiba Inu Coin on top of dogecoin physical coins.
January 4, 2026 10:50 PM 2 min read

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Extend New Year Gains, But Pepe, Bonk Top The Pack With Double-Digit Rally

The new year meme coin frenzy continued on Sunday as major coins extended their gains.

New Year Festivities Continue For Memecoins

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based dogwifhat (CRYPTO: WIF) lifted over 17% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume for the dog-themed cryptocurrency jumped 132% to $450 million, signaling high trading interest and buying pressure.

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) and Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) led the gains among memecoins with a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion, rallying 17% and 14%, respectively.

These two coins also ranked as the second and third-largest gainers across the entire market in the past 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency24-Hour Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
Dogwifhat+17.17%$0.4032
Pepe
               		+14.50%$0.000007106
Bonk+13.67%$0.00001191
Shiba Inu+8.54%$0.000008959

See Also: Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030

Market Leaders Rise

Meme heavyweight Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) popped over 8% as top wallets of the cryptocurrency continued to accumulate. As of this writing, the ten largest addresses held nearly 63% of the supply, according to Santiment.

Similarly, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose nearly 2% in the last 24 hours

The overall memecoin market capitalization increased by 5.72% in the last 24 hours to $47.75 billion, a level not seen in nearly two months. The total trade volume increased by 50% to $8.83 billion in the last 24 hours.

Memecoin bulls would hope that the New Year surge leads to long-term gains for the sector following a dismal 2025.

Photo Courtesy: Dennis Diatel on Shutterstock

