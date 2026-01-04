Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Extend New Year Gains, But Pepe, Bonk Top The Pack With Double-Digit Rally

The new year meme coin frenzy continued on Sunday as major coins extended their gains.
New Year Festivities Continue For Memecoins
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based dogwifhat (CRYPTO: WIF) lifted over 17% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume for the dog-themed cryptocurrency jumped 132% to $450 million, signaling high trading interest and buying pressure.
Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) and Bonk (CRYPTO: BONK) led the gains among memecoins with a market capitalization exceeding $1 billion, rallying 17% and 14%, respectively.
These two coins also ranked as the second and third-largest gainers across the entire market in the past 24 hours.
|Cryptocurrency
|24-Hour Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET)
|Dogwifhat
|+17.17%
|$0.4032
|Pepe
|+14.50%
|$0.000007106
|Bonk
|+13.67%
|$0.00001191
|Shiba Inu
|+8.54%
|$0.000008959
Market Leaders Rise
Meme heavyweight Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) popped over 8% as top wallets of the cryptocurrency continued to accumulate. As of this writing, the ten largest addresses held nearly 63% of the supply, according to Santiment.
Similarly, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose nearly 2% in the last 24 hours
The overall memecoin market capitalization increased by 5.72% in the last 24 hours to $47.75 billion, a level not seen in nearly two months. The total trade volume increased by 50% to $8.83 billion in the last 24 hours.
Memecoin bulls would hope that the New Year surge leads to long-term gains for the sector following a dismal 2025.
