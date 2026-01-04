Max Keiser Pioneered Bitcoin TV Coverage 15 Years Ago, Anyone Who Purchased The Crypto That Day Has Gained 33,016,800%

Max Keiser, known for his unrivaled enthusiasm for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , was one of the earliest broadcasters to cover the cryptocurrency alongside his wife Stacy Herbert, long before it gained mainstream traction.

When Bitcoin Was ‘Explained’ For The First Time On TV

Back then, Keiser and Herbert co-hosted the Keiser Report, a popular financial program on Russia’s RT Network. The show was noted for its informal and outspoken tone as well as the banter between the husband-wife duo.

In an episode aired on December 22, 2010, the two discussed the financial blockade on the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks and the broader debate around financial access.

“So one solution is Bitcoin, and this differs because there’s no central bank or other kind of controlling interest. It’s entirely decentralized,” Herber said.

She went on to discuss Bitcoin’s peer-to-peer transactions, its “no single point of failure” attributes and that it was immune to censorship.

Keiser later called it the first time Bitcoin had been “explained” on international television.

The Jaw-Dropping Returns

Bitcoin was in its nascent stages when this discussion happened, trading at a mere 26 cents apiece. Today, it’s a beast at over $88,617.

So, for any of you who bought BTC after watching that Keiser Report show, you’ll be up an eye-popping 33,016,800% today.

Let’s pause a bit to grasp the sheer enormity of that figure.

Cryptocurrency Price (Recorded on December 22, 2010) Price (Recorded at 8:35 p.m. ET) Gains +/- Bitcoin $0.2684 $88,617.41 +33,016,800%

Kaiser Remains Supremely Bullish

Keiser hasn’t looked back since then. In 2011, when Bitcoin was priced around $1, he projected it would eventually reach $100,000. The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, he serves as the senior Bitcoin advisor to the government of El Salvador and his social media posts promote the asset to the fullest extent possible.

It’s worth noting that Bitcoin ended 2025 lower after rallying to an all-time high of $126,198.07.

