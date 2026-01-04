Weekend Roundup: Bitcoin Hits $90,000, Iran's Crypto Weapon Trade And A Strong 2026 Start For Memecoins

In crypto news this week, Bitcoin soared past the $90,000 mark, while Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP also experienced significant rallies.

Meanwhile, Iran is reportedly using cryptocurrency to trade advanced weapons amid sanctions and economic crisis. In other news, Michael Saylor of Strategy Inc. made headlines with his comments on Bitcoin, and the FBI revealed a surge in Bitcoin ATM scams in 2025. Memecoins also kicked off the new year with strong gains.

Bitcoin Breaks $90,000 Barrier

Bitcoin started the year on a high note, spiking above $90,000. This surge came despite spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recording net outflows this week.

Iran Turns To Cryptocurrency For Weapons Trade

Iran is reportedly using cryptocurrency to circumvent Western financial sanctions, offering to sell advanced weapons systems to foreign governments in exchange for digital currencies. The state-run Ministry of Defence Export Center, or Mindex, is open to negotiating military contracts that allow payment in digital currencies.

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Comments Stir Controversy

Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy Inc., stated that Bitcoin makes the company’s stock “interesting.” However, Polymarket traders bet 76% that the company gets booted from MSCI by March 31.

Bitcoin ATM Scams On The Rise

The Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that scammers defrauded Americans of more than $300 million in 2025 through Bitcoin ATMs. The FBI observed a “clear and constant rise” in fraudulent transactions involving cryptocurrency kiosks.

Memecoins Start 2026 With Strong Gains

Memecoins began 2026 on a strong note, with popular names recording sharp rallies on New Year's Day. Frog-themed Pepe rose 26% from the previous day, topping the large-cap memecoin gainer list. Solana-based Bonk followed Pepe with a 12% uptick.

