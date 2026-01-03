Crypto Market Move: Shiba Inu Hits Significant Price Point, Bitcoin Eyes $100,000, Ethereum Steady At $3,000, And Dogecoin Broke Above Key Resistance

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has reached a crucial price point for the first time in 2026. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is charting a course towards the $100,000 mark, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is comfortably trading around the $3,000 level. And the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) broke above key resistance on strong volume, hitting $0.126 and shifting focus to whether it can hold above the $0.124–$0.125 zone.

Shiba Inu’s price has risen slightly above the $0.0000075-$0.0000077 range, a level that has frequently provided temporary support. Momentum indicators are showing signs of stabilization, indicating a reduction in downward pressure. The current market structure suggests that SHIB is up against a thin layer of resistance, which could trigger a significant reaction with even a minor increase in demand.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has seen a sharp correction recently, setting the stage for a more sustainable breakout. The price has stabilized and is now rebounding, making the $100,000 level a realistic target. The market is transitioning from distribution to accumulation, with Bitcoin returning to critical moving-average territory.

Ethereum’s casual return to the $3,000 mark suggests that the market is becoming more accepting of ETH’s current value. After a lengthy correction, Ethereum is showing significant signs of stabilization. The $3,000 level, which was once a technical and psychological hurdle, is now being traded around without any noticeable stress.

The trading volume for all three cryptocurrencies remains moderate, suggesting strategic positioning rather than reckless leverage. If current trends persist, the future for these cryptocurrencies appears bright.

Talking about the Dogecoin, it jumped to $0.126 after a surge in buying pressure pushed it past the long-standing $0.121 ceiling, with trading volume hitting its highest level in weeks and signaling a clear bullish breakout that now puts the spotlight on DOGE's ability to stay above the $0.124–$0.125 support range.

The shift reflects an effort by meme tokens to find footing in late-year and early-January trading, following a turbulent December marked by shrinking liquidity and spot markets that swung sharply in response to concentrated trading activity.

The recent price movements of Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, and Ethereum are indicative of the broader trends in the cryptocurrency market. The stabilization of momentum indicators for these cryptocurrencies suggests a decrease in selling pressure, which could pave the way for future price increases.

Moreover, the transition from distribution to accumulation in the Bitcoin market indicates a shift in investor sentiment, which could potentially lead to a more sustainable price rally.

The comfort with which Ethereum is trading around the $3,000 mark also suggests growing market acceptance of its current value, which could support its price in the future.