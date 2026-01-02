No Catch, No Gimmick: Some U.S. Investors Are Getting $10 in Free Crypto Right Now

A quiet crypto promotion is giving some people in the U.S. a surprisingly easy way to pick up $10 worth of Bitcoin or Ethereum — and unlike many sign-up bonuses, this one doesn't demand ongoing trading, referrals, or long-term commitment.

For eligible first-time users, it's essentially a short window where opening and verifying a new investment account unlocks free crypto that can be converted to cash almost immediately.

There's no strategy involved, no hoops to jump through, and no expectation that you keep using the platform afterward. If your goal is simply to grab $10 in crypto and move on, that's very much on the table here.

How the $10 Free Crypto Offer Actually Works

The promotion is tied to opening a new U.S. investment account with eToro, a regulated trading platform that operates in the United States.

In plain terms, select first-time users who complete identity verification and make an initial deposit may receive $10 in free cryptocurrency.

When the offer appears, the bonus can be credited as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), or Ethereum (ETH), depending on what's shown during signup.

The important part is how it's delivered: this is not store credit, reward points, or a locked bonus. The $10 is credited as a real crypto position at market price, meaning it behaves like any other holding in the account.

No Ongoing Trading Required

Most crypto bonuses come with strings attached — trade X times, maintain activity for Y days, or keep funds locked until some condition is met. That's not how this one is structured.

Once the $10 crypto position appears, it can be closed whenever you want. When you close it, the value is converted directly into U.S. dollars and added to your available cash balance.

There's no requirement spelled out in the help documentation to keep trading, stay active, or maintain the account beyond receiving the bonus.

For people whose only objective is free crypto, this can function as a one-and-done deal.

Who Qualifies (and Who Doesn't)

This promotion is limited and not available to everyone. It only applies to first-time U.S. eToro investment account holders. If you've opened an eToro investment account in the past, you're excluded.

Location also matters. Crypto trading isn't supported everywhere, which means people living in New York, Nevada, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are not eligible for the offer.

Eligibility is determined during registration. If the $10 bonus does not appear as an on-screen prompt while you're signing up, the account does not qualify; there's no way to add it retroactively.

What the Bonus Looks Like Once It Lands

When credited, the bonus shows up directly in your portfolio as a crypto position.

In your account history, it's labeled as a "Promotion," and on official statements it appears as an "Airdrop." From there, it can be managed like a normal crypto trade: you can adjust settings or close it immediately.

Once closed, the USD value transfers straight into your available balance.

One limitation worth noting: because the bonus is only $10, it sits below the platform's minimum threshold for transferring crypto to an external wallet, so it stays inside the account until converted to cash.

The Fine Print That Actually Matters

A few caveats are worth keeping in mind.

The promotion isn't guaranteed for every new account. It's only valid if the offer appears during signup.

Standard crypto trading costs apply, including eToro's 1% crypto fee and any spread when the position is opened and closed.

And as with any crypto transaction, any gains may be taxable depending on your personal tax situation.



