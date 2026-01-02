Bitcoin Taps $90,000 As Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Rally On First Market Day In 2026

Bitcoin spiked above $90,000 heading into the first weekend of 2026, even as spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows this week.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $89,771.74 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,104.24 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $130.98 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.98 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1386 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8101

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 105,578 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $381.05 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $348.1 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $72 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Pepe, Floki and Pudgy Penguins.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: CryptoCon said Bitcoin has opened the year with a Pi Cycle "death cross," a signal that historically gains relevance later in the cycle.

According to halving-cycle theory, 2026 is shaping up as a bear-market year, but that is not necessarily negative.

Bear markets often create the best long-term opportunities through prolonged downside and accumulation.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed to a familiar historical setup.

In early 2022, Bitcoin lost the 50-week simple moving average, briefly rebounded to retest it as resistance, and then sold off sharply.

A similar structure today could allow for a bounce toward roughly $103,000 before a deeper decline, potentially toward the $42,000 area.

Crypto GodJohn noted that one of his preferred strength-versus-weakness indicators is close to flipping from negative to neutral-positive for the first time in more than a month.

At the same time, the Coinbase premium is nearing a return to positive territory after heavy selling through December, signaling a pickup in U.S.-based spot demand and improving near-term sentiment.

