January 2, 2026 2:04 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Taps $90,000 As Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Rally On First Market Day In 2026

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin spiked above $90,000 heading into the first weekend of 2026, even as spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows this week.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$89,771.74
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,104.24
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$130.98
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$1.98
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1386
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058101

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 105,578 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $381.05 million.        
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $348.1 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $72 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include Pepe, Floki and Pudgy Penguins.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: CryptoCon said Bitcoin has opened the year with a Pi Cycle "death cross," a signal that historically gains relevance later in the cycle.

According to halving-cycle theory, 2026 is shaping up as a bear-market year, but that is not necessarily negative.

Bear markets often create the best long-term opportunities through prolonged downside and accumulation.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed to a familiar historical setup.

In early 2022, Bitcoin lost the 50-week simple moving average, briefly rebounded to retest it as resistance, and then sold off sharply.

A similar structure today could allow for a bounce toward roughly $103,000 before a deeper decline, potentially toward the $42,000 area.

Crypto GodJohn noted that one of his preferred strength-versus-weakness indicators is close to flipping from negative to neutral-positive for the first time in more than a month.

At the same time, the Coinbase premium is nearing a return to positive territory after heavy selling through December, signaling a pickup in U.S.-based spot demand and improving near-term sentiment.

