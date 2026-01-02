Bitcoin Taps $90,000 As Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Rally On First Market Day In 2026

Bitcoin spiked above $90,000 heading into the first weekend of 2026, even as spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows this week.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 105,578 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $381.05 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $348.1 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $72 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top losers include Pepe, Floki and Pudgy Penguins.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP To Surge 20% In January? Unlikely, Polymarket Says
- XRP Flashes Buy Signal As Ripple Executive Hints At 2026 Upside
- Iran Taps Into Cryptocurrency Payments For Advanced Weapons Trade Amid Sanctions, Economic Crisis: Report
- Trump Pardoned 3 Crypto Felons In 10 Months—Here’s What Each One Cost
- Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks Cleared Of Lawsuit Linked To Promotion Of Bankrupt Crypto Company
- Anthony Scaramucci Places His 2026 Altcoin Bets On Solana, Avalanche, Plus This Token He Got ‘Wrong’ Last Year — Here’s Why
Trader Notes: CryptoCon said Bitcoin has opened the year with a Pi Cycle "death cross," a signal that historically gains relevance later in the cycle.
According to halving-cycle theory, 2026 is shaping up as a bear-market year, but that is not necessarily negative.
Bear markets often create the best long-term opportunities through prolonged downside and accumulation.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed to a familiar historical setup.
In early 2022, Bitcoin lost the 50-week simple moving average, briefly rebounded to retest it as resistance, and then sold off sharply.
A similar structure today could allow for a bounce toward roughly $103,000 before a deeper decline, potentially toward the $42,000 area.
Crypto GodJohn noted that one of his preferred strength-versus-weakness indicators is close to flipping from negative to neutral-positive for the first time in more than a month.
At the same time, the Coinbase premium is nearing a return to positive territory after heavy selling through December, signaling a pickup in U.S.-based spot demand and improving near-term sentiment.
