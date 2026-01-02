Tom Lee Sees 10% To 15% Crypto Pullback In Early 2026 As White House, Fed Policy Risks Loom

Any weakness in early 2026 would reflect growing pains, not the end of crypto's long-term upside, according to BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BMNR) CEO Tom Lee.

What Happened: In a CNBC Market Alert interview on Dec. 30, Lee said crypto's strongest growth phase still lies ahead.

He noted that only about 4 million Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallets hold more than $10,000, compared with roughly 900 million global IRA and brokerage accounts at that level, highlighting how early adoption remains.

While concerns around quantum risk and recent deleveraging have weighed on sentiment, Lee said fundamentals are ending 2025 on solid footing.

The current unease, he argued, is less about failure and more about whether future gains are already priced in.

Lee grouped crypto with AI as dominant, structurally strong trades.

He described AI as being in a "bleeding-edge" phase, where technology advances faster than real-world applications, often mistaken for disappointment before mass adoption accelerates.

What's Next: Lee expects the first half of 2026 to be volatile, with a potential 10%–15% pullback as investors take profits and reassess valuations.

He said policy support could later re-emerge, with both a "Fed put" and a "White House put" coming back into focus.

After that turbulence, Lee expects a strong recovery, likening 2026 to a year that includes both a corrective phase and a renewed bull run.

His broader message: skepticism itself may fuel the next leg higher, as crypto, AI, and even banks move closer to a true transformation phase.

Crypto trader DonAlt echoed a more neutral stance, outlining a wide range of outcomes for Bitcoin: from a potential spike toward $150,000 in a full reversal to downside risk near $60,000 in a bearish scenario.

He said his outlook has shifted from bearish to neutral entering the new year.

