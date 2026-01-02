Coinbase CEO Unveils 2026 Roadmap But COIN Stock Shows Ominous Signs

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong declared on New Year’s Day that the company aims to become “the #1 financial app in the world” by building an everything exchange, as COIN tests critical support at $218.

The Everything Exchange War Plan

Armstrong’s first priority targets global dominance: grow the everything exchange across crypto, equities, prediction markets, and commodities—spanning spot, futures, and options.

This isn’t incremental expansion—it’s a direct challenge to Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and traditional brokerages.

In December, Coinbase announced traditional stock trading with 24-hour access five days a week and zero commissions.

But Armstrong told CNBC the real play is tokenized equities—stocks that live on blockchain networks instead of traditional exchanges.

That means 24/7 trading, instant settlement, and dramatically lower costs.

He also announced a radical shift on token listings by outsourcing to decentralized exchanges.

Coinbase now offers millions of tokens via DEX, though he warned users not to treat any listing as an endorsement.

Stablecoins As Bank Replacement

Armstrong’s second priority focuses on scaling USDC for everyday use—from buying coffee to settling million-dollar cross-border invoices.

In a September 2025 Fox Business interview, Armstrong positioned Coinbase as a bank replacement and questioned why consumers pay 2 to 3% fees every time they swipe a credit card.

Stablecoin-based payments could undercut these fees while offering superior speed.

With Trump’s GENIUS Act (signed July 19, 2025) creating federal stablecoin regulations, Armstrong sees the perfect moment to scale USDC adoption aggressively.

Base And Onchain Strategy

Armstrong’s third priority leverages Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network Base and Base App to “bring the world on-chain.”

The company plans major investments in automation and product quality underlying all three priorities.

Moreover, David Duong, Coinbase’s Global Head of Investment Research, argued in a New Year’s Eve update that regulatory clarity and institutional adoption “are converging to make crypto part of the financial core.”

He points to spot crypto ETFs, stablecoins, and tokenization as the three forces driving that shift into 2026.

Faster ETF approvals, wider use of stablecoins in settlement, and acceptance of tokenized collateral are pulling crypto into core financial infrastructure according to him.

Chart Shows $218 Is The Line In The Sand

COIN Price Analysis By TradingView

COIN is up 3.32%, after touching the lower Bollinger Band at $218.32, which suggests the stock may be oversold and could bounce higher from this historically strong support zone.

The stock is testing critical support at $218 after the 48% decline from July’s peak.

Immediate resistance sits at the Supertrend level of $260.32, followed by the BB midpoint at $251.52 and upper band at $284.73.

Upside targets: $260, $285, then $300-$340 on sustained breakout.

Downside risks: Break below $218 targets $200, with catastrophic failure below $180 opening $150-$160.

