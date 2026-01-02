XRP Flashes Buy Signal As Ripple Executive Hints At 2026 Upside

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is attempting to reclaim $2 as technical indicators turn constructive, exchange supply tightens and spot XRP ETFs record fresh inflows.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.89 $115.1 billion +1.1% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $89,240.56 $1.78 trillion +0.4% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,049.31 $368 billion +2.3%

Trader Notes: Web3Niels noted that while XRP's price action remains subdued, a significant supply shift is unfolding beneath the surface.

Exchange balances have fallen sharply from about 3.76 billion XRP in October to roughly 1.6 billion today, pushing available supply to seven-year lows.

This reduction reflects liquidity being pulled from exchanges, increasing sensitivity to any pickup in demand.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that the TD Sequential has printed a macro buy signal on XRP, a pattern that often signals downside exhaustion and raises the probability of a near-term rebound.

Degen Hardy said XRP appears "washed out, not broken."

While the asset has trended lower since July, it continues to hold the broader range it has respected since 2024.

Prolonged downside pressure without a range breakdown typically points to exhaustion rather than further decline, making current levels a potential long-term accumulation zone.

Statistics: Whale Alert data showed Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP from escrow in multiple tranches.

Meanwhile, SoSoValue data indicated spot XRP ETFs recorded $5.58 million in net inflows on Dec. 31, contrasting with net outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs.

Community News: Ripple senior executive officer Reece Merrick wished the community a happy New Year on X, thanked supporters for 2025 and said he is "excited" about potential wins heading into 2026.

