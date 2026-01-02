Dogecoin Rallies 9% In 24 Hours: What Is Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 9% over the past 24 hours, marking a strong start to 2026.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1295 $21.8 billion +3.2% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7533 $4.4 billion +4.5% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 5227 $2.19 billion +29.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Kevin said Dogecoin is flashing an early bullish signal after printing a weekly reversal candle inside a key demand zone.

If the candle confirms at the weekly close and both DOGE and Bitcoin reclaim their 4-hour 200-day SMA/EMA, it could mark the bottom of the recent pullback and set up a countertrend bounce.

Bitcoin reclaiming the $88,000–$91,000 range remains the key confirmation for broader altcoin strength.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Dogecoin is targeting a move toward $0.08 after confirming a bullish breakout from its price channel, signaling improving upside momentum.

The Cryptomist added that DOGE has broken its daily downtrend, suggesting a potential trend shift. A successful retest of the breakout level would be critical, with upside targets at $0.15 initially and $0.21 on continuation.

Statistics: Coinglass data shows Dogecoin open interest rose to $1.71 billion on Jan. 2, up from $1.55 billion a day earlier.

Bitinfocharts data shows wallet addresses holding 0–0.1 DOGE increased to 3 million from 2.99 million, while addresses holding 0.1–1 DOGE climbed to 799,305 from 797,783.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock