Dogecoin Rallies 9% In 24 Hours: What Is Going On?
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 9% over the past 24 hours, marking a strong start to 2026.
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin
|(CRYPTO: DOGE)
|$0.1295
|$21.8 billion
|+3.2%
|Shiba Inu
|(CRYPTO: SHIB)
|$0.057533
|$4.4 billion
|+4.5%
|Pepe
|(CRYPTO: PEPE)
|$0.055227
|$2.19 billion
|+29.4%
Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Kevin said Dogecoin is flashing an early bullish signal after printing a weekly reversal candle inside a key demand zone.
If the candle confirms at the weekly close and both DOGE and Bitcoin reclaim their 4-hour 200-day SMA/EMA, it could mark the bottom of the recent pullback and set up a countertrend bounce.
Bitcoin reclaiming the $88,000–$91,000 range remains the key confirmation for broader altcoin strength.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted Dogecoin is targeting a move toward $0.08 after confirming a bullish breakout from its price channel, signaling improving upside momentum.
The Cryptomist added that DOGE has broken its daily downtrend, suggesting a potential trend shift. A successful retest of the breakout level would be critical, with upside targets at $0.15 initially and $0.21 on continuation.
Statistics: Coinglass data shows Dogecoin open interest rose to $1.71 billion on Jan. 2, up from $1.55 billion a day earlier.
Bitinfocharts data shows wallet addresses holding 0–0.1 DOGE increased to 3 million from 2.99 million, while addresses holding 0.1–1 DOGE climbed to 799,305 from 797,783.
