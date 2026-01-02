Bitcoin Rallies Above $89,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Jump 3%

byKhyathi Dalal
January 2, 2026 7:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Rallies Above $89,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Jump 3%

Bitcoin edged above $89,000 on Friday morning, with liquidations at $205.18 million over the past 24 hours.   

Bitcoin ETFs saw $348.1 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $72.06 million in net outflows.

$100,000 In January?

Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin’s chart is beginning to show early signs of upside momentum as markets push higher.

He noted that attention is now on the U.S. trading session, where fresh liquidity could sustain the move. If strength continues, a test of $100,000 in January remains possible.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez cautioned that Bitcoin recently printed a death cross between the 10-week and 50-week simple moving averages.

Historically, similar signals preceded major corrections: September 2014 (-67%), June 2018 (-54%), March 2020 (-53%) and January 2022 (-64%).

Daan Crypto Trades noted Ethereum is hovering just above its daily 200-day MA and EMA, alongside key horizontal support. With price action tightly compressed, a larger move appears increasingly likely, though confirmation is still needed.

Trader Ameba said Solana has returned to a key support zone. If $127 holds, upside targets shift to $133 and $146. He also noted a recent “prophecy wick” on Binance near the first target, a pattern that often gets filled.

Chart analyst Martinez added that the TD Sequential indicator has flashed a macro buy signal on XRP, suggesting a potential near-term rebound.


Cryptocurrency		 Ticker Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $89,649.04
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,057.35
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $129.04              
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.89

The broader meme coin market surged 10.9% in a single day as total crypto market capitalization reclaimed $3 trillion.

Martinez said Dogecoin has broken out of a price channel, opening the door for a potential move toward the $0.08 level.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1327
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.057615

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News

Related Articles

Anthony Scaramucci Places His 2026 Altcoin Bets On Solana, Avalanche, Plus This Token He Got 'Wrong' Last Year — Here's Why

Anthony Scaramucci Places His 2026 Altcoin Bets On Solana, Avalanche, Plus This Token He Got 'Wrong' Last Year — Here's Why

Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci named Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Avalanche read more
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rally As Memecoins Kick Off 2026 With Strong Gains

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rally As Memecoins Kick Off 2026 With Strong Gains

Memecoins rang in 2026 on a strong note, with popular names recording sharp rallies on New Year’s Day. read more
Bitcoin ATM Scams Skyrocket In 2025, Americans Defrauded Of Over $333 Million (UPDATED)

Bitcoin ATM Scams Skyrocket In 2025, Americans Defrauded Of Over $333 Million (UPDATED)

Update: The story has been updated to include the FBI’s response. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Flat On New Year's Day—XRP, Dogecoin Climb: Analyst Bullish On BTC Reclaiming $100,000 Soon

Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Flat On New Year's Day—XRP, Dogecoin Climb: Analyst Bullish On BTC Reclaiming $100,000 Soon

Leading cryptocurrencies consolidated with thin liquidity on the first day of 2026, while stock futures rallied. read more