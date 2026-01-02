Iran Taps Into Cryptocurrency Payments For Advanced Weapons Trade Amid Sanctions, Economic Crisis: Report

byAniket Verma
January 2, 2026 4:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Iran Taps Into Cryptocurrency Payments For Advanced Weapons Trade Amid Sanctions, Economic Crisis: Report

In a move to circumvent Western financial sanctions, Iran is reportedly offering to sell advanced weapons systems to foreign governments in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Iran To Sell Missiles For Bitcoin?

Iran’s Ministry of Defence Export Center, or Mindex, is open to negotiating military contracts that allow payment in digital currencies, according to a Financial Times report published Thursday.

The state-run body, which oversees Iran’s overseas defense sales, is also considering barter arrangements and Iranian Rials as payment options, the report mentioned.

Mindex’s website offers a catalogue of weapons that includes assault rifles, ballistic missiles, drones, submarines, and short-range air defence systems. 

Benzinga has reached out to Mindex through their website for a response.

See Also: Crypto Momentum Stalled In Q4, But The Next Quarter Will Be Better: Grayscale

The Economic Crisis Fueling Iran’s Crypto Push

Iran has considered cryptocurrency as a tool to bypass sanctions that have impacted its economy and curtailed access to international finance. It pivoted to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining and also signaled plans to regulate cryptocurrency, aiming to “eliminate negative impacts while leveraging positive effects” of digital currencies.

Last year, Iran got embroiled in a major conflict with Israel, which later saw the U.S. join in to bomb the sanctioned nation’s nuclear facilities. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump cautioned Iran against rebuilding its nuclear program, stating that the U.S. was aware of Iran’s activities and could back another major strike.

Apart from international pressure, Iran is also grappling with a deepening political and economic crisis at home. A nationwide shutdown triggered by escalating protests has severely impacted businesses, educational institutions, and government offices across 21 provinces in the country.

Read Next: 

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Trump Tariff Checks: Betting Markets Skeptical Of Early Rollout, With Odds Under 15% Until May

Trump Tariff Checks: Betting Markets Skeptical Of Early Rollout, With Odds Under 15% Until May

Prediction markets are skeptical of early Trump tariff checks, with Kalshi odds showing under 15% chance of payouts arriving before May. read more
Anthony Scaramucci Places His 2026 Altcoin Bets On Solana, Avalanche, Plus This Token He Got 'Wrong' Last Year — Here's Why

Anthony Scaramucci Places His 2026 Altcoin Bets On Solana, Avalanche, Plus This Token He Got 'Wrong' Last Year — Here's Why

Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci named Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Avalanche read more
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rally As Memecoins Kick Off 2026 With Strong Gains

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rally As Memecoins Kick Off 2026 With Strong Gains

Memecoins rang in 2026 on a strong note, with popular names recording sharp rallies on New Year’s Day. read more
Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks Cleared Of Lawsuit Linked To Promotion Of Bankrupt Crypto Company

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks Cleared Of Lawsuit Linked To Promotion Of Bankrupt Crypto Company

A lawsuit accusing billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban and the NBA team Dallas Mavericks of defrauding investors by promoting a now-bankrupt cryptocurrency lender was dismissed ahead of New Year's Day. read more