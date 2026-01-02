Anthony Scaramucci Places His 2026 Altcoin Bets On Solana, Avalanche, Plus This Token He Got 'Wrong' Last Year — Here's Why
Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci named Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON) as his top three altcoins to watch this year.
Why Scaramucci Believes In These Tokens
In an Altcoin Daily interview aired on Thursday, Scaramucci picked the three Layer-1 tokens despite their disappointing performance throughout 2025.
Scaramucci admitted to getting it wrong about TON, a token tied to the Telegram ecosystem.
“I mean, this tells you how wrong you can be and how humbling this life is in our world,” he said, pointing out how the coin collapsed from $7.50 when he bought it to around $1.50 today.
“But I think that’s going to be a token that’s used in that network. And I think Telegram is going to grow its network,” Scaramucci projected.
It’s worth noting that the three coins fell sharply in 2025, but that was also true for the broader cryptocurrency market, which lost its way in the last quarter.
|Cryptocurrency
|2025 Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:55 p.m. ET)
|Solana
|-37.8%
|$126.90
|Avalanche
|-65.27%
|$13.56
|Toncoin
|-70.15%
|$1.67
Trump’s Policies To Help Altcoins?
Scaramucci tied the fate of the altcoins and cryptocurrencies in general to macroeconomic shifts in 2026.
He anticipates that President Donald Trump will flood the market with liquidity by having interest rate-friendly Federal Reserve officials.
“That bodes well for the stock market. I think it bodes well for the altcoin market,” Scaramucci said.
How Scaramucci Plans To Capitalize On Blockchain
Scaramucci told Benzinga in an October interview that Skybridge’s strategy is to select three to five Layer-1 tokens that will exist and see increased adoption and utility over the next five years.
He currently serves as a strategic advisor to AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVX), a firm focused on AVAX, as well as to AlphaTON Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ATON), which holds a treasury of TON.
