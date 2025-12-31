Bitcoin Around $88,000 Closes In On Red Yearly Candle As ETH, XRP, Dogecoin Tread Water

Bitcoin continues to trade below $88,000 heading into 2026 even as ETF flows turned positive into year-end.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 88,263 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $131.74 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $355 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $67.8 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Chiliz, Story and MemeCore.
Notable Developments:
- EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s Moves Added To 2025’s Crypto Overload — Now 2026 Looks Rough, Expert Says
- Crypto Momentum Stalled In Q4, But The Next Quarter Will Be Better: Grayscale
- Bitcoin To Bottom Out At $55,000 Before $350,000 Surge? Analysts Have This To Say On BTC’s 2026 Prospects
- Bitcoin ATM Scams Skyrocket In 2025, Americans Defrauded Of Over $333 Million: Report
- How XRP’s ‘Incredible Year’ Became A 48% Crash Despite Everything Going Right
Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Dami-Defi said Bitcoin is consolidating between $86,000 and $91,000 following the recent pullback.
However, the range sits below the 50-week exponential moving average and major resistance near $97,000–$103,000, making the structure fragile.
A sustained break above $91,000 would be the first sign of renewed strength, while a loss of $86,000 could expose downside targets around $79,000 or even $72,000.
CryptosBatman emphasized the importance of the monthly close, not only as the final close of 2025 but as a key test of Bitcoin's long-term trend.
Bitcoin is hovering just below the 20-month moving average near $88,900. A monthly close above that level would help preserve the broader bull-market structure, while a close below it would raise the risk of a longer-term trend shift.
Web3Niels noted that December has been unusually quiet across crypto markets.
Trading volumes fell to their lowest two-week stretch of 2025, with Bitcoin locked in a narrow range and altcoins showing little movement as holiday inactivity set in.
Weekly volumes across major altcoins are down more than 50% year over year, a sharp contrast to December 2024, when Ethereum and other large-cap tokens remained active.
Historically, extended periods of low volume, tight ranges and reduced participation have often preceded renewed volatility, rather than signaling the end of a cycle. Markets rarely remain this subdued for long.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.