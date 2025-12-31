Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP ETFs End The Year Strong With $443M Inflows

U.S. crypto ETFs pulled in $443 million on Dec. 30 as Bitwise and Grayscale filed for Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) ETFs targeting AI and DeFi for 2026.

Bitcoin Snaps Seven-Day Bleed With $355M Inflow

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs reversed a seven-day outflow streak with $355 million in net inflows, according to SoSoValue data.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) led with $143.8 million, followed by ARK 21Shares' ARKB with $109.6 million and Fidelity’s FBTC with $78.6 million.

The turnaround comes after Bitcoin ETFs bled approximately $497 million the previous week as investors engaged in year-end tax-loss harvesting and portfolio rebalancing.

Bryan Courchesne, CEO of DAIM, said the net inflows signal a positive rebound from recent de-risking pressures, highlighting resilient institutional demand.

Ethereum And Altcoins Join The Rally

Meanwhile, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) spot ETFs recorded their first positive flows in over a week, attracting $67.84 million in net inflows after suffering more than $102 million in weekly outflows through late December.

Additionally, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ETFs added $15.55 million, extending their streak to 29 consecutive days without a single day of outflows since launching in November.

The products have now surpassed $1 billion in cumulative net inflows.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ETFs contributed $5.21 million, maintaining their position as a consistent draw for growth-oriented institutional investors.

Bitwise Files For 11 New Crypto ETFs—AI And DeFi Focus

Beyond the inflow surge, Bitwise filed applications for 11 new cryptocurrency ETFs with the SEC, targeting tokens across AI and DeFi sectors.

The filings include strategy ETFs tracking Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) , Ethena (CRYPTO: ENA) , Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) , Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) , Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) , Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) .

Additional filings cover NEAR (CRYPTO: NEAR) , Starknet (CRYPTO: STRK) , Sui (CRYPTO: SUI) , Canton (CRYPTO: CC), and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) .

Each fund will invest up to 60% of its assets directly in a token, with the remainder in exchange-traded products or derivatives like futures and swaps.

Notably, Bitwise became the first issuer to launch a spot Solana ETF in the U.S. in October, followed by XRP and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ETFs in November.

Grayscale Goes After Bittensor With Spot ETF Filing

Similarly, Grayscale filed a registration statement to convert its Bittensor Trust into an ETF, marking the first attempt to launch a U.S. spot ETF offering direct exposure to Bittensor.

The Grayscale Bittensor ETF will trade on NYSE Arca under ticker symbol GTAO, with Coinbase Custody Trust Company and BitGo Trust Company as custodians.

What Happens Next

Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan predicts Bitcoin will defy its historical four-year cycle and hit new all-time highs in 2026, driven by falling interest rates and accelerating institutional adoption.

The ETF filings for AI and DeFi tokens signal institutional investors are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum into higher-growth sectors as regulatory clarity improves under the Trump administration.

