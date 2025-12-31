Trump Media & Crypto.com Partner For Shareholder Token Airdrop

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) has announced plans to distribute a new digital token to its shareholders, leveraging Crypto.com‘s infrastructure and the Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO) blockchain.

What Happened: The initiative aims to reward shareholders with one digital token for every whole share of DJT held, according to a press release issued on Dec.31.

The tokens are expected to unlock benefits across the company's ecosystem, including Truth Social, the Truth+ streaming service, and the upcoming fintech platform Truth.Fi.

CEO Devin Nunes framed the move as a way to “promote fair and transparent markets,” a likely nod to the company's ongoing battle against alleged naked short selling.

By tying a digital token to each share on the blockchain, the company could theoretically track ownership more accurately, making it difficult for phantom shares to exist without a corresponding token.

Beyond tracking, the token promises utility in the form of discounts and rewards, incentivizing long-term holding.

Why It Matters: The choice of the Cronos blockchain highlights a strategic partnership with Crypto.com.

Cronos is designed for high-speed, low-cost transactions, essential for distributing tokens to millions of retail shareholders.

The network's connectivity allows for easier integration with future DeFi or payment applications under the Truth.Fi brand.

What’s Next: Details on the distribution timeline and specific mechanics will be released in the new year.

Shareholders should watch for eligibility dates to ensure they qualify for the airdrop.

This move signals Trump Media's aggressive pivot into the crypto/fintech space, using its stock as a bridge to digital assets.

Image: Shutterstock