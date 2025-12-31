Golden Bitcoin Photograph
December 31, 2025 8:30 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Up But Set To End 2025 In The Red

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is up 1% on Wednesday, supported by improving technical signals and sentiment.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$88,759
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,990
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$126.13
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$1.88
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1232
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057103

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Trader Ash Crypto highlighted two bullish technical developments for Bitcoin.

The MACD has fallen to levels last seen at the 2022 bear-market bottom, often associated with major market lows.

At the same time, Bitcoin is showing a bullish MACD divergence, suggesting downside momentum is weakening.

If the traditional four-year cycle is breaking down, this setup could point to a more constructive outlook for 2026.

Nebraskangooner offered a more cautious view, noting that Bitcoin remains trapped in a range-bound market.

Momentum indicators are flat, and price action lacks clarity, making current conditions a "no-trade" zone for many participants.

DonWedge said Bitcoin's price action is tightening into a compression pattern.

As long as key support continues to hold, the structure remains constructive.

Historically, such compression often precedes a significant move, with the bias tilted toward the upside if support is maintained.

