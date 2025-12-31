Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Up But Set To End 2025 In The Red

Bitcoin is up 1% on Wednesday, supported by improving technical signals and sentiment.
Notable Developments:
- Andreessen Horowitz’s Web3 Arm Says Privacy-Focused Chains Will Be ‘Most Important Moat’ In Crypto
- Elizabeth Warren Attacks Trump’s ‘Superhighway Of Corruption’: Recapping Her Most Brutal Crypto Takedowns In 2025
- ‘Asia’s MSTR’ Metaplanet Buys $451M In Bitcoin, But Its Chart Spells Danger
- Will China Attack Taiwan In 2026? Crypto Bettors Are Not Convinced Even As Beijing Conducts Military Drills
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP ETFs Had A Huge 2025, But Why Are Prices Not Going Up?
- Do XRP’s 16,000 Active Addresses Justify The $115B Market Cap? No Way, Says Mike Novogratz
Trader Notes: Trader Ash Crypto highlighted two bullish technical developments for Bitcoin.
The MACD has fallen to levels last seen at the 2022 bear-market bottom, often associated with major market lows.
At the same time, Bitcoin is showing a bullish MACD divergence, suggesting downside momentum is weakening.
If the traditional four-year cycle is breaking down, this setup could point to a more constructive outlook for 2026.
Nebraskangooner offered a more cautious view, noting that Bitcoin remains trapped in a range-bound market.
Momentum indicators are flat, and price action lacks clarity, making current conditions a "no-trade" zone for many participants.
DonWedge said Bitcoin's price action is tightening into a compression pattern.
As long as key support continues to hold, the structure remains constructive.
Historically, such compression often precedes a significant move, with the bias tilted toward the upside if support is maintained.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.