Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Up But Set To End 2025 In The Red

Bitcoin is up 1% on Wednesday, supported by improving technical signals and sentiment.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $88,759 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,990 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $126.13 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.88 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1232 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7103

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Trader Ash Crypto highlighted two bullish technical developments for Bitcoin.

The MACD has fallen to levels last seen at the 2022 bear-market bottom, often associated with major market lows.

At the same time, Bitcoin is showing a bullish MACD divergence, suggesting downside momentum is weakening.

If the traditional four-year cycle is breaking down, this setup could point to a more constructive outlook for 2026.

Nebraskangooner offered a more cautious view, noting that Bitcoin remains trapped in a range-bound market.

Momentum indicators are flat, and price action lacks clarity, making current conditions a "no-trade" zone for many participants.

DonWedge said Bitcoin's price action is tightening into a compression pattern.

As long as key support continues to hold, the structure remains constructive.

Historically, such compression often precedes a significant move, with the bias tilted toward the upside if support is maintained.

