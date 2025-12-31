Trump Coin And This Token Emerge Victorious In A Year Marked By Memecoin Bloodbath — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu End 2025 Lower

crypto market
It was devastating for the memecoin space in 2025, with the total market value shrinking by more than half. A handful of notable coins, however, bucked the slump to offer some respite to the bulls.

The Silver Lining

MemeCore stood as the most successful large-cap memecoin, surging a whopping 2504% since its launch in July. The token rose to a peak valuation of $2.93 billion in September before settling slightly below $2 billion as of this writing.

Characterized as a Layer-1 “Meme Chain,” the project aims to add utility and long-term value to meme coins.

CryptocurrencyYTD Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 12:30 a.m. ET)
MemeCore (M)+2504.12%$1.52
Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP)               +309.42%$4.94
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)                         -62.06%$0.1230
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)                         -66.49%$0.000007084

The popular Official Trump memecoin, which attracted both positive and negative publicity, rallied over 300% since its launch in January.

However, when assessed from its all-time highs attained shortly after launch, it remains down 93%.

See Also: Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025, 2026, 2030

Meanwhile, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based memecoin Pippin (PIPPIN) exploded over 5000% to top the cryptocurrency gainers list this year. The coin, which had been largely dormant for most of the year, erupted around mid-November, reaching an all-time high of $0.6109 last week.

The Big Laggards

Elsewhere, the story didn’t appear as rosy.

In a dramatic turnaround from their 2024 rallies, blue-chip memecoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu each cratered over 60% in 2025.

Frog-themed Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) also plunged over 78%, compared to a 1291% increase in 2024.

The total memecoin capitalization collapsed from $94.92 billion to $37.79 billion, representing a 60% decline.

