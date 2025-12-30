Donald Trump's 2025 Crypto Playbook: Here's Every Major Move He Made

In 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, established a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve with 200,000 BTC worth $17 billion, and his family’s crypto ventures generated over $1 billion in profits even as critics called it the most corrupt presidency in history.

From “Bitcoin Is A Scam” To “Bitcoin President”

Trump’s transformation defined 2025.

He went from calling Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) “a scam” to declaring himself the “Bitcoin President” while championing America’s dominance over China in digital assets.

“I noticed more and more you’re paying Bitcoin. People are saying it takes a lot of pressure off the dollar. And it’s a great thing for our country,” Trump said in June.

Despite the endorsement, Trump admitted in November: “I know very little about it, other than one thing. It’s a huge industry.”

Trump’s administration also dismantled Biden-era crypto restrictions, withdrew SAB 121, closed over 10 SEC investigations, and pardoned Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao.

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve: March 6, 2025

Trump signed an executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve on March 6, using approximately 200,000 Bitcoin from government seizures worth roughly $17 billion.

White House Crypto Czar David Sacks called it a “digital Fort Knox” for Bitcoin, while Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong called it “a historic moment for Bitcoin and crypto.”

However, Polymarket traders assigned almost zero probability the reserve would become operational in 2025, with contracts dropping from over 60% early in the year to just 2% by year-end.

Trump initially promised on March 2 to establish a crypto reserve featuring XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).

The final order designated these as “Stockpile Assets” only, meaning the government could hold or sell them but not purchase.

Bitcoin emerged as the only cryptocurrency the U.S. could actively acquire.

The GENIUS Act: July 19

Trump signed the Genius Act on July 19, creating the first federal stablecoin framework requiring full dollar backing and annual audits.

The bill passed the Senate 68-30 after Trump held an Oval Office meeting with 11 Republican holdouts who flipped their votes following the House’s procedural defeat.

Economist Lynette Zang warned the Act “changed the global monetary system” and could trigger hyperinflation.

Trump vs. China: The Crypto Arms Race

Trump framed crypto adoption as a battle for global dominance, warning “I want to make crypto great for America. I don’t want China to be number one.”

He claimed China was “getting big into crypto” despite China banning all digital-asset trading in September 2021 and Chinese miners’ Bitcoin hashrate collapsing from over 70% to near-zero.

Trump Family’s $1 Billion Crypto Windfall

World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI), Trump’s family-backed DeFi platform, raised over $550 million by April with the Trump family owning 60%.

The WLFI token debuted Sept. 1, giving the family nearly $5 billion in paper wealth before dropping 28% from launch.

The Official TRUMP (CRYPTO: TRUMP) meme coin hit $73.40 with a $14.5 billion market cap on inauguration day before crashing 84-87% to $12-$8 by mid-2025.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called Trump “the most corrupt president in our nation’s history” and warned the GENIUS Act could “blow up our entire financial system.”

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock