Bitcoin Stalls As Gold Soars: Will A $27 Billion Options Expiry Trigger A Breakout?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains stuck below $90,000 even as gold and silver hit record highs, but a major shift in derivatives positioning could soon help reverse the trend.

What Happened: In his latest podcast, Trader Mayne said on his latest podcast that Bitcoin is in a period of suppressed volatility that is likely to end as 2026 begins.

He pointed to the expiration of a record $27 billion in crypto options on Deribit as a key catalyst.

Heavy options positioning had "gamma-pinned" Bitcoin between $85,000 and $90,000.

With much of that exposure now cleared, Mayne believes the constraint on price has eased, setting the stage for a decisive move.

Whales and Retail

On-chain data shows a growing split between large and small holders.

Whales and firms such as MicroStrategy continue to accumulate, while smaller wallets are selling amid prolonged extreme fear.

Mayne views Bitcoin's underperformance versus gold, silver and equities as a temporary disconnect rather than a structural shift.

What's Next: Mayne does not expect a straight-line bull market in 2026. He anticipates a strong start to the year, potentially with Bitcoin reclaiming its yearly open and pushing toward $100,000, followed by a weaker second half.

His strategy is to use any early rally to reduce spot exposure, anticipating a deeper downturn later that could create a longer-term buying opportunity once broad monetary stimulus returns.

He also expects U.S. equities to make one final push higher, with the S&P 500 potentially nearing 7,000, a move that could help pull Bitcoin higher in a final "risk-on" rally.

