Why Michael Saylor Won't Go Bankrupt Even If Bitcoin Falls To $74,000

Fears that a drop in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to $74,000 would push Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) toward bankruptcy are largely misplaced, according to fresh analysis.

What Happened: In a recent post on X, market commentator Bull Theory pointed out that Strategy now functions primarily as a Bitcoin treasury company.

It holds about 672,497 BTC, valued near $58.7 billion at current prices, against roughly $8.24 billion in total debt.

Even if Bitcoin fell to $74,000, those holdings would still be worth about $49.8 billion, well above the company's liabilities.

Forced Liquidation Fears Misunderstand Strategy's Debt Structure

Strategy does not use margin loans, its Bitcoin is not pledged as collateral, and there are no price-based liquidation triggers.

Most of its debt consists of unsecured convertible notes, which do not allow lenders to seize Bitcoin if prices decline.

Strategy also holds approximately $2.19 billion in cash, enough to cover about 32 months of dividend and interest obligations, estimated at $750–$800 million annually.

Its software business continues to generate revenue, and there are no major debt maturities until 2028, giving the company flexibility even in a prolonged downturn.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Pause Ahead Of FOMC Minutes Release

Why It Matters: Bull Theory cautioned that longer-term risks remain.

Continued share issuance to fund Bitcoin purchases could lead to dilution, especially if the stock trades below net asset value for an extended period.

Persistent dilution could eventually constrain capital-raising options and, in a severe and prolonged bear market, force management to reconsider its strategy.

For now, however, Strategy's liquidity position and balance sheet suggest that a drop to $74,000 in Bitcoin would not threaten its solvency, and its long-term plan remains intact.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock