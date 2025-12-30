Ross Gerber Slams Michael Saylor's 'Crazy Bad Math'
December 30, 2025 12:00 PM 2 min read

Why Michael Saylor Won't Go Bankrupt Even If Bitcoin Falls To $74,000

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Fears that a drop in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to $74,000 would push Michael Saylor's Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) toward bankruptcy are largely misplaced, according to fresh analysis.

What Happened: In a recent post on X, market commentator Bull Theory pointed out that Strategy now functions primarily as a Bitcoin treasury company.

It holds about 672,497 BTC, valued near $58.7 billion at current prices, against roughly $8.24 billion in total debt.

Even if Bitcoin fell to $74,000, those holdings would still be worth about $49.8 billion, well above the company's liabilities.

Forced Liquidation Fears Misunderstand Strategy's Debt Structure

Strategy does not use margin loans, its Bitcoin is not pledged as collateral, and there are no price-based liquidation triggers.

Most of its debt consists of unsecured convertible notes, which do not allow lenders to seize Bitcoin if prices decline.

Strategy also holds approximately $2.19 billion in cash, enough to cover about 32 months of dividend and interest obligations, estimated at $750–$800 million annually.

Its software business continues to generate revenue, and there are no major debt maturities until 2028, giving the company flexibility even in a prolonged downturn.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Pause Ahead Of FOMC Minutes Release

Why It Matters: Bull Theory cautioned that longer-term risks remain.

  • Continued share issuance to fund Bitcoin purchases could lead to dilution, especially if the stock trades below net asset value for an extended period.
  • Persistent dilution could eventually constrain capital-raising options and, in a severe and prolonged bear market, force management to reconsider its strategy.

For now, however, Strategy's liquidity position and balance sheet suggest that a drop to $74,000 in Bitcoin would not threaten its solvency, and its long-term plan remains intact.

