Elizabeth Warren Attacks Trump's 'Superhighway Of Corruption': Recapping Her Most Brutal Crypto Takedowns In 2025

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) earlier this year called President Donald Trump’s crypto ventures an “$800 million grift” and a “superhighway of corruption” — Benzinga takes a look back at the crypto critic’s most memorable takes in 2025.

Warren’s Signature Line: “Superhighway Of Crypto Corruption”

Warren delivered her most memorable attack on July 9 at a Senate Banking Committee hearing when she coined the phrase that defined her crusade against Trump’s crypto ventures.

“President Trump has made it impossible to have a conversation about cryptocurrency legislation that doesn’t address his most successful grift yet,” Warren said.

“If Congress is going to ratify a sweeping crypto regulatory regime, it is critical we shut down the President’s superhighway of crypto corruption.” she added.

The line captured her central argument—that Trump’s cryptocurrency dealings created unprecedented conflicts of interest threatening democratic norms.

“Shady And A National Security Risk”

On May 13, she wrote, "Trump's stablecoin is shady and a national security risk. He's cashing in on foreign crypto deals and weakening guardrails that protect our advanced technology."

The post framed USD1 not just as a financial product, but as a vehicle for personal gain that could undermine U.S. security interests.

Her criticism sharpened during the GENIUS Act floor debate on May 19 when she warned, "For the first time in history, this bill will make our president the regulator of his own financial product."

She warned that unlike Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , which operates without centralized control, USD1 concentrated both financial influence and regulatory power around a sitting president.

Warren added, "If the Congress does not fix it here, it will be aiding and abetting his corruption every time USD1 is used to finance a corrupt deal."

Despite those warnings, the bill passed, a defeat Warren attributed to heavy lobbying pressure from the crypto industry.

The “$800M Grift” And “Most Corrupt President” Claims

Warren repeatedly cited investigations alleging the Trump family made over $800 million on crypto ventures in 2025, using the figures to argue Trump was profiting from the presidency.

On November 30, she escalated: “Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in our nation’s history.”

She pointed to Trump’s involvement with his Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) meme coin, the USD1 stablecoin, and the $2 billion MGX-Binance deal using USD1—a transaction she argued allowed foreign governments to funnel money directly to the president.

Federal Investigation Demands

On December 16, Senator Warren formally pressed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Pam Bondi to open a federal investigation into Donald Trump's crypto-related activities.

Her request focused on PancakeSwap's (CRYPTO: CAKE) role in promoting Trump-linked tokens and on reports tying the platform to funds stolen by North Korean hackers.

Warren warned that gaps in existing oversight could expose the U.S. financial system to national security risks tied to decentralized exchanges.

Her December 16 letter, requesting answers by January 12, 2026 , suggests the battle will intensify as the CLARITY Act remains stuck in the Senate and Trump’s crypto wealth continues growing.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock