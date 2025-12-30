Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tank 16% In December: What Is Going On?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are down roughly 16% each over the past month amid broader crypto market volatility, but on-chain and technical indicators suggest investor confidence remains intact.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1236 $20.8 billion -5% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7157 $4.2 billion +0.2% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 4119 $1.7 billion +4.1%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks said Dogecoin's primary breakout target remains $0.6533, about 401% above current levels.

He noted that DOGE has respected a broader uptrend structure since early 2022, signaling the potential for another impulsive move higher.

A rally to $0.6533 would represent more than a fivefold gain, while a decisive breakout above that level could open the door to a move toward $1.2511.

Statistics: Data from Shibburn shows SHIB's burn rate surged 2,566.4% over the past 24 hours, with roughly 3.4 million tokens removed from circulation.

Meanwhile, Bitinfocharts data indicates growth in addresses holding between 0–0.1 and 0.1–1 DOGE over the past month, suggesting steady accumulation by smaller holders despite price weakness.

Community News: Shiba Inu recently announced a formal on-chain restitution initiative dubbed "Shib Owes You" (SOU), aimed at compensating users affected by a security exploit earlier this year.

The plan replaces informal recovery efforts with a structured, blockchain-based system. Losses will be tokenized as dynamic NFTs on Ethereum, representing immutable and transferable claims on repayment.

Overall, the initiative marks a shift toward transparent, enforceable on-chain debt management, supported by tighter cost controls and centralized revenue allocation.

