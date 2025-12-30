Close,Up,Shot,Of,A,Golden,Bitcoin,In,A,Stack,
December 30, 2025 7:42 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Pause Ahead Of FOMC Minutes Release

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is trading around $87,000 on Tuesday as liquidations stand at $188.74 million over the past 24 hours.    

Bitcoin ETFs saw $19.3 million in net outflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $9.63 million in net outflows.

What's Holding Markets Back

Michael van de Poppe said Bitcoin continues to face rejection above $88,000 and remains locked in a multi-week consolidation range.

While prolonged compression often precedes a major move, he stressed that patience is required until a clear breakout or breakdown emerges.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that Bitcoin printed a death cross between the 10-week and 50-week simple moving averages about three weeks ago.

The pattern is historically bearish and signals weakening momentum.

Ted Pillows said the release of the FOMC minutes could trigger short-term volatility.

For any sustained upside, Ethereum must reclaim and hold above the $3,000 level, which he identified as a key pivot.

Crypto Tony highlighted $118 as a critical support level for Solana. A clean break below this zone would significantly weaken its technical structure.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$87,823.98
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,972.70
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$124.19              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$1.85

The broader meme coin market slipped 0.9% to a total market capitalization of $42.2 billion.

Crypto trader Javon Marks said Dogecoin's breakout target stands near $0.6533, representing roughly 401% upside from current levels.

He added that price action since early 2022 continues to suggest a broader uptrend.

A decisive move above $0.6533 could open the door to a rally toward $1.25.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1245
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057186

