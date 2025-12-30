Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP ETFs Had A Huge 2025, But Why Are Prices Not Going Up?

Crypto ETFs pulled $46.7 billion globally in 2025, but Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are down 6% and 11%, respectively, in 2025.

Institutional Money Poured In While Prices Tanked

BlackRock’s IBIT (NASDAQ:IBIT) ranked sixth among all U.S. ETFs by inflows with $25.1 billion flowing in during 2025—despite posting a negative return for the year.

IBIT was the only ETF in the top 25 by inflows to post a negative annual return.

Total assets under management across U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs reached approximately $116.5 billion by late December.

Cumulative net inflows since their January 2024 launch stood at $56.9 billion as of Dec. 27.

February marked the worst single day on record with $1 billion in Bitcoin ETF redemptions amid trade and inflation fears, while Christmas week saw another $1.1 billion leave funds during a six-day losing streak.

The September Rule Change That Opened The Floodgates

A Sept. 17 SEC rule change under new Chair Paul Atkins streamlined ETF approvals, cutting timelines from 240 days to roughly 60–75 days and ending years of case-by-case delays.

Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas said at least a dozen cryptocurrencies became “instantly good to go.”

As of late December, asset managers were still waiting on 126 pending ETF applications covering tokens from DeFi projects like Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) to meme coins including Mog (CRYPTO: MOG) .

XRP And Solana Launched Hot Despite Bad Timing

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) spot ETFs debuted strongly in November despite weak market conditions, with XRP funds attracting $883 million in net inflows by mid-December and building $1.25 billion in assets after a record 30-day inflow streak.

Solana ETFs added $92 million and broke new ground by embedding staking, offering institutions roughly 7% yield alongside price exposure.

Ethereum Finally Got Staking After Months Of Waiting

Ethereum spot ETFs generated $12.6 billion in net inflows by mid-December.

Grayscale enabled staking for its spot Ethereum ETFs in October, while BlackRock filed for ETHB in December—a dedicated staked Ethereum trust distributing rewards.

10x Research’s Markus Thielen explained the math: basis trades already offered 7% annualized returns. Adding 3% staking yield brings total return potential to 10% unleveraged.

What Happens Next

Crypto index ETFs expanded in 2025 but drew little interest, as nearly all of the $33.4 billion in U.S. spot inflows went to single-asset funds like BlackRock's IBIT and ETHA.

Analysts project crypto ETF expansion in 2026, with Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas forecasting $15-40 billion in net inflows and Galaxy Research expecting over 100 new crypto ETF launches as institutional adoption deepens.

The CLARITY Act remains stuck in the Senate with markup votes pushed into early 2026. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicted the bill would pass in the first half of 2026.

