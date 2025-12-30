Andreessen Horowitz's Web3 Arm Says Privacy-Focused Chains Will Be 'Most Important Moat' In Crypto

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz emphasized Monday the growing importance of privacy in the cryptocurrency sector, suggesting it could be a key differentiator in the future.

Privacy To Shape Crypto Dominance?

a16z crypto, the Web3 arm of the venture firm, posted on X, “Privacy will be the most important moat in crypto,” reiterating a point from their earlier report on exciting blockchain trends for 2026.

The narrative by Ali Yahya, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, stressed that, unlike public blockchains, where users can easily transact with others regardless of the chain, private blockchains create a “winner-take-most” dynamic.

“When users are on private blockchains, on the other hand, the chain they choose matters much more because, once they join one, they're less likely to move and risk being exposed,” Yahya said. “And because privacy is essential for most real-world use cases, a handful of privacy chains could own most of crypto.”

Privacy ‘Sufficiently Compelling’ Differentiator

Yahya argued that blockspace has become the same everywhere, predicting that competition would drive fees on “undifferentiated” chains to zero.

In this backdrop, he stated that privacy alone would be “sufficiently compelling” to differentiate a blockchain from all the rest and could have “stronger” network effects.

Privacy Coins Outshine Major Cryptos In 2025

This perspective aligns with recent market trends. Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies outperformed market leaders such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in 2025.

Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) and Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) surged 853% and 123%, respectively, this year, attracting investor attention as an alternative hedge against surveillance-based monetary systems. This comes amid increasing global scrutiny of financial privacy and online data control.

