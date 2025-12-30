Tron TRX is a modern way of exchange and this crypto currency is a convenient means of payment in the financial
December 30, 2025 2:18 AM 2 min read

Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun-Backed Coin Outshines Bitcoin, Ethereum With A 12% Rally In 2025 — Here's What Worked For TRON

Follow

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) defied the negatives plaguing the more popular cryptocurrencies to emerge as one of the market’s top performers in 2025.

TRX’s Resilience Amid Market Turmoil

The Layer-1 blockchain token has lifted over 12% year-to-date, making it the tenth-largest cryptocurrency gainer this year.

TRX, currently valued at over $27 billion, surged to its yearly high of $0.36 in late August before sliding to $0.28 in the broader crypto downturn in the last quarter.

Yet, the token was not nearly as badly impacted as blue-chip currencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which traded down 6.54% and 11.64%, respectively, year-to-date.

AssetYTD Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 2:00 a.m. ET)
Tron+12.19%$0.2852
Bitcoin-6.54%$87,310.67
Ethereum-11.64%$2,944.35

See Also: Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Says Gemini 3 Fixed His Sleep Schedule And He’s So Impressed He Wanted To Buy Google Stock

What Worked In Its Favor?

Key drivers for the asset include Tron going public in the U.S. through a reverse merger to create a new TRX treasury vehicle named Tron Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON). The rebranded company is up 122% year-to-date.

Tron founder Justin Sun’s increased engagements with the Trump family, including investment in Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin and the World Liberty Financial platform, also acted as significant catalysts.

Price Action: Tron Inc shares fell 1.43% in after-hours trading after closing 2.78% lower at $1.40 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the stock maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Know how it compares with Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and other cryptocurrency treasury stocks by clicking here.

Read Next: 

Photo Courtesy: mk1one on Shutterstock.com

TRX Logo
TRXTRX Gold Corp
Not Available-%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$87419.000.35%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.12330.50%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2944.610.34%
TRUMP/USD Logo
$TRUMPOfficial Trump
$4.90-0.20%
TRX/USD Logo
$TRXTRON
$0.28500.13%
ZEC/USD Logo
$ZECZcash
$531.68-1.58%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$154.99-0.26%
TRON Logo
TRONTron Inc
$1.38-1.43%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved