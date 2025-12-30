Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun-Backed Coin Outshines Bitcoin, Ethereum With A 12% Rally In 2025 — Here's What Worked For TRON

Tron (CRYPTO: TRX) defied the negatives plaguing the more popular cryptocurrencies to emerge as one of the market’s top performers in 2025.

TRX’s Resilience Amid Market Turmoil

The Layer-1 blockchain token has lifted over 12% year-to-date, making it the tenth-largest cryptocurrency gainer this year.

TRX, currently valued at over $27 billion, surged to its yearly high of $0.36 in late August before sliding to $0.28 in the broader crypto downturn in the last quarter.

Yet, the token was not nearly as badly impacted as blue-chip currencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) , which traded down 6.54% and 11.64%, respectively, year-to-date.

Asset YTD Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 2:00 a.m. ET) Tron +12.19% $0.2852 Bitcoin -6.54% $87,310.67 Ethereum -11.64% $2,944.35

See Also: Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Says Gemini 3 Fixed His Sleep Schedule And He’s So Impressed He Wanted To Buy Google Stock

What Worked In Its Favor?

Key drivers for the asset include Tron going public in the U.S. through a reverse merger to create a new TRX treasury vehicle named Tron Inc. (NASDAQ:TRON) . The rebranded company is up 122% year-to-date.

Tron founder Justin Sun’s increased engagements with the Trump family, including investment in Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin and the World Liberty Financial platform, also acted as significant catalysts.

Price Action: Tron Inc shares fell 1.43% in after-hours trading after closing 2.78% lower at $1.40 during Monday’s regular trading session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: mk1one on Shutterstock.com