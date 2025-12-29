Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Fall Alongside Silver: Analyst Forecasts BTC Outperforming Gold Amid 'Massive Bullish Divergence'

Cryptocurrencies, the stock market, and commodities, including gold and silver, struggled on Monday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -1.03% $87,054.88 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

-1.13% $2,926.76 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -1.27% $1.84 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -2.82% $122.87 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -1.76% $0.1225

Bitcoin Gets Rejected At $90,000

Bitcoin surged beyond $90,000, only to reverse and fall back to $86,000 in the early trading hours. Trading volume for the apex cryptocurrency jumped 187% over the last 24 hours, indicating high liquidity and trader interest.

Ethereum’s rally beyond $3,000 was also halted, as the second-largest cryptocurrency dipped and subsequently consolidated in the $2,900 range. Trading volume more than doubled in the 24-hour period. XRP and Dogecoin also recorded noticeable drops.

Shares of cryptocurrency-linked stocks Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) closed down 2.15% and 1.32%, respectively, during the regular trading session.

Over $270 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with roughly $160 million in bullish long bets wiped out.

Interestingly, Bitcoin's open interest rose 0.52% in the last 24 hours. A drop in the spot price combined with a rise in its open interest in futures or options typically indicates a bearish trend or short build-up.

The "Extreme Fear" sentiment continued to dominate the market, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) 0x Protocol (ZRX ) +31.03% $0.1652 Pieverse (PIEVERSE ) +23.35% $0.6302 RaveDAO (RAVE ) +16.40% $0.4442

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.95 trillion, marking a decline of 1% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks Fall Alongside Gold, Silver

Stocks kicked off the final trading week of 2025 on a down note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 249.04 points, or 0.51%, to end at 48,461.93. The S&P 500 fell 0.35% to settle at 6,905.74, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite declined 0.50% to finish the day at 23,474.35.

In commodities news, silver fell roughly 10% after reaching record highs of over $80 per ounce earlier in the day. Similarly. Gold pulled back more than 4% from its record high of $4,550 per ounce

Meanwhile, investors await the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes, due Tuesday, for clues on future monetary policy.

A Green Signal For Bitcoin?

Michaël van de Poppe, a widely followed cryptocurrency commentator, noticed a bullish divergence between Bitcoin and gold.

"Gold comes down, Bitcoin consolidates and this starts to look better," Van De Poppe stated. "On top of that, given that this is a valid bullish divergence, it implies that Bitcoin is likely to outperform Gold in the coming period."

“The big rotation is on the horizon,” the analyst added.

Darkfrost from CryptoQuant’s on-chain analytics team noted that long-term Bitcoin holders have eased their selling to the extent that their supply is now growing once more, even as short-term holders keep accumulating BTC.

"Historically, such shifts have often preceded the formation of consolidation phases or even bullish recoveries, depending on how the broader trend evolves," the analyst said.

