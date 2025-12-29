Is XRP At Risk Of Dropping To $0.80?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has fallen about 15% over the past month, raising concerns that the token could break lower support levels despite strong institutional inflows.

What Happened: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said XRP faces growing downside risk as on-chain activity weakens and selling pressure increases.

Daily active addresses have declined from roughly 46,000 to about 38,500, signaling fading user engagement.

At the same time, whales have sold more than 40 million XRP in recent weeks.

Martinez warned that if XRP loses support at $1.77, the next major downside target could be around $0.80.

However, not all indicators are bearish.

Analyst and trader Cryptoinsightuk noted that XRP's weekly stochastic RSI has hit zero five times since the 2022 bear market low.

Each occurrence was followed by a relief rally, and in about half of those cases, it marked a cycle low.

Also Read: Bitcoin Rejected At $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tread Water

Why It Matters: Despite technical weakness, institutional interest in XRP remains strong.

Crypto trader Niels highlighted that XRP has attracted $3.314 billion in institutional inflows in 2025, including $70.2 million last week, the highest among major crypto assets.

CoinShares data shows XRP investment products recorded $70.2 million in inflows for the week ended Dec. 27, bringing month-to-date inflows to $424.8 million.

By comparison, Bitcoin saw $25 million in outflows, while Ethereum recorded $241 million in outflows over the same period.

Cryptoinsightuk added that he remains heavily allocated to XRP, citing its prolonged consolidation relative to other altcoins, a breakout from an eight-year downtrend, and its ability to hold former seven-year resistance as support.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock