Bitcoin Fear Grips Markets
December 29, 2025 2:32 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways Into The Last Days Of 2025

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin hovered around $87,000 on Monday, with major cryptocurrencies struggling to regain momentum before the end of 2025.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$87,465.55
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,931.15
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$123.23
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$1.85
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1231
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057258

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 95,540 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $296.70 million.       
  • In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Audiera, Midnight and Canton.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows noted that long-term Bitcoin holders have paused selling for the first time since July 2025, a shift that reduces supply pressure and increases the odds of a short-term relief rally.

Trader CryptoUB said a brief dip toward $85,700 would not be unhealthy.

Bitcoin has stalled in the $88,000–$90,000 range without a breakout and has not swept nearby lows for liquidity in some time.

A controlled move lower could clear liquidity and set up a stronger continuation higher.

Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis highlighted that Bitcoin has never closed a post-halving year in the red. Currently, BTC is down about 3% from its yearly open near $93,400.

The key question is whether Bitcoin can reclaim that level in the final days of the year and preserve the historical streak.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$87462.00-0.47%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1232-0.51%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2935.31-0.46%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000007-1.49%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$123.19-1.57%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$1.86-0.37%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved