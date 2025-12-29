Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways Into The Last Days Of 2025

Bitcoin hovered around $87,000 on Monday, with major cryptocurrencies struggling to regain momentum before the end of 2025.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $87,465.55 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,931.15 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $123.23 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.85 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1231 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7258

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 95,540 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $296.70 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Audiera, Midnight and Canton.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Ted Pillows noted that long-term Bitcoin holders have paused selling for the first time since July 2025, a shift that reduces supply pressure and increases the odds of a short-term relief rally.

Trader CryptoUB said a brief dip toward $85,700 would not be unhealthy.

Bitcoin has stalled in the $88,000–$90,000 range without a breakout and has not swept nearby lows for liquidity in some time.

A controlled move lower could clear liquidity and set up a stronger continuation higher.

Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis highlighted that Bitcoin has never closed a post-halving year in the red. Currently, BTC is down about 3% from its yearly open near $93,400.

The key question is whether Bitcoin can reclaim that level in the final days of the year and preserve the historical streak.

