Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways Into The Last Days Of 2025

Bitcoin hovered around $87,000 on Monday, with major cryptocurrencies struggling to regain momentum before the end of 2025.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 95,540 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $296.70 million.
- In the past 24 hours, top gainers include Audiera, Midnight and Canton.
Notable Developments:
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Go Sideways All December: Why Is The Market So Slow?
- Bitmine Grabs 44,463 ETH But $23 Could Be On The Cards Soon For BMNR Stock
- Strategy Buys 1,229 BTC At $88,000, But Peter Schiff Isn’t Impressed
- Bitcoin Stuck Below $90,000: Is Even A Dead Cat Bounce Too Much To Ask?
- How The CLARITY Act Could Boost Stablecoin Adoption In 2026
- Senator Bought Up To $1.6 Million In Bitcoin ETF Shares In 2025 — Here’s The Potential Conflict Of Interest
Trader Notes: Ted Pillows noted that long-term Bitcoin holders have paused selling for the first time since July 2025, a shift that reduces supply pressure and increases the odds of a short-term relief rally.
Trader CryptoUB said a brief dip toward $85,700 would not be unhealthy.
Bitcoin has stalled in the $88,000–$90,000 range without a breakout and has not swept nearby lows for liquidity in some time.
A controlled move lower could clear liquidity and set up a stronger continuation higher.
Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis highlighted that Bitcoin has never closed a post-halving year in the red. Currently, BTC is down about 3% from its yearly open near $93,400.
The key question is whether Bitcoin can reclaim that level in the final days of the year and preserve the historical streak.
