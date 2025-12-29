Bitmine Grabs 44,463 ETH But $23 Could Be On The Cards Soon For BMNR Stock

Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE:BMNR) acquired 44,463 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over the past week, pushing total holdings to 4.11 million tokens worth $12.1 billion at current prices.

Bitmine Now Owns 3.41% Of Ethereum Supply

The crypto treasury company now holds 3.41% of ETH’s circulating supply of 120.7 million tokens, marking two-thirds of the way to its stated goal of acquiring 5% of the entire Ethereum network.

Total crypto and cash holdings reached $13.2 billion as of Dec. 28, including 4,110,525 ETH, 192 BTC, $23 million in Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:ORBS) , and $1 billion in cash.

“Bitmine added 44,463 ETH in the past week, as we continue to be the largest ‘fresh money’ buyer of ETH in the World,” said Chairman Tom Lee of Fundstrat.

“Year-end tax-loss related selling is pushing down crypto and crypto equity prices,” he added.

Lee noted the effect tends to be greatest from December 26-30, and Bitmine is navigating markets with this in mind.

Staking Could Generate $374M Annually

Bitmine has 408,627 ETH currently staked and is working toward launching MAVAN (Made in America Validator Network) in Q1 2026.

At scale with full staking, using the 2.81% composite Ethereum staking rate, this could generate $374 million annually, or more than $1 million per day.

The staking solution could shift Bitmine from a passive treasury to an income-generating infrastructure company with $360-480 million in annual staking income.

Chart Shows Descending Triangle Breakdown Risk

BMNR Technical Analysis By TradingView

BMNR is exhibiting a descending triangle pattern with a converging apex near $31.

The Supertrend indicator at $36.78 and SAR at $35.62 are both acting as immediate overhead resistance.

Price is trading below all EMAs, confirming bearish momentum.

Immediate support sits at $27.96 (recent low). A decisive break below this level on volume would confirm bearish continuation toward the pattern target of $23-$25.

Conversely, a breakout above $36.78 with strong volume would negate the pattern and signal potential reversal, targeting the $43-45 zone initially.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock