Bitcoin Rejected At $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Tread Water

Bitcoin on Monday briefly surged to $90,000 before sliding back to around $87,000 as markets remain jittery.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $275.9 million in net outflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $38.7 million in net outflows.

Time To Start Reclaiming Lost Ground?



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $87,545.66 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,959.80 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $125.03 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.87

Capo Of Crypto said Bitcoin has bottomed near $80,500 on Nov. 21 and has since traded within a $84,000–$90,000 range for more than a month.

A reclaim of $90,000 is the key trigger, which could open a move toward $95,000 and potentially a breakout into six figures. The broader outlook remains bullish.

Crypto trader Jelle compared Bitcoin's current structure to prior local bottoms, marked by sideways price action while holding key support, bullish divergence on the three-day chart, and a bullish three-day MACD crossover.

He questioned whether BTC is now preparing to reclaim lost ground.

Michael van de Poppe said Ethereum appears primed for a strong upside breakout once it clears the $3,050–$3,150 resistance zone.

A decisive move above that range could open the door to a rally toward $3,700, with lower timeframes already showing strong buildup.

Crypto Tony said Solana bulls must reclaim the $128 level to stay in control. If SOL can deliver a solid push over the next few weeks, $144 becomes the next upside target.

Javon Marks said XRP's measured move points to a target above $15. After its 2017 breakout, XRP followed through fully on a similar setup, and the current structure shows striking similarities. If history repeats, the move would imply a potential gain of more than 690%.

The broader meme coin market is holding steady, up 0.2% with a total market value of $42.8 billion.

Meanwhile, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Dogecoin may be forming another wedge pattern that could trigger a renewed upward trend.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1249 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7437

Read Next: