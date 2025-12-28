Close up shot of a golden Bitcoin in a stack, among other various digital cryptocurrencies
December 28, 2025 10:17 PM 2 min read

Disappointed By Bitcoin And Dogecoin In 2025? These Coins Soared Over 2000% To Dominate The Gainers List

Follow

Amid a year of big losses for major large-cap cryptocurrencies, two under-the-radar tokens captured the market’s attention by delivering eye-popping returns.

The Unprecedented Surge

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based memecoin pippin (PIPPIN) skyrocketed 5384% in 2025 to become the cryptocurrency market’s biggest gainer of the year.

Largely dormant throughout the year, the coin ignited an explosive rally around mid-November, culminating in an all-time high of $0.6109 last week.

PIPPIN was launched as a viral AI-generated unicorn image by Yohei Nakajima, creator of the autonomous AI agent BabyAGI. After going viral on social media, the community decided to transition the token into an autonomous AI agent on X.

CryptocurrencyYTD Gains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:14 p.m. ET)
pippin+5384.24%$0.4212
AB+2716.16%$0.004567

See Also: Bitcoin Failed As ‘Store Of Value’ In 2025, But These Crypto Derivatives Of Gold, Silver Delivered Sharp Returns — Check Them Out

Similarly, AB (AB) token rallied 2716%, emerging as the second-most successful cryptocurrency of the year. Unlike PIPPIN, the coin erupted to new highs in early 2025 but lost its footing in the later stages.

AB, formerly known as Newton Project, is a modular blockchain ecosystem focused on cross-chain interoperability and real-world asset integration. The native token is used for paying transaction fees, executing smart contracts and enabling governance.

These towering gains stood in stark contrast to the losses endured by more popular assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which lost their way in the last quarter of the year following robust rallies earlier.

While Bitcoin lost 4.59% year-to-date, Dogecoin has bled 60% since 2025 started.

Read Next: 

Photo Courtesy: Alexandru Nika on Shutterstock.com

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$89400.001.74%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.12662.22%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$128.862.96%
ZEC/USD Logo
$ZECZcash
$540.131.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved