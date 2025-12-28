Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Move Sideways, While Stocks, Silver Gain: Analyst Says 'Volatility Is Likely' In Last Week Of 2025

Leading cryptocurrencies traded flat on Sunday as investors trimmed their risk appetite heading into the new year.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:20 p.m. ET) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) +0.24% $87,955.38 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)

+0.51% $2,957.95 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) -0.09% $1.86 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) +1.98% $126.67 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) +0.80% $0.1247

Crypto Market Stagnant

Bitcoin consolidated between $87,000 and $88,000 even as trading volume surged 18% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum struggled around the $2,900 level, encountering resistance after touching an intraday peak of $2,973.46. Trading volume for the second-largest cryptocurrency rose 38% in the 24-hour period.

Bitcoin commanded a market share just below 59%, while Ethereum's dominance stood at 12%.

Over $80 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass, with short liquidations edging out long liquidations.

Bitcoin's open interest rose 1.85% in the last 24 hours as long positions for the leading cryptocurrency exceeded bearish short bets, according to the Long/Short ratio.

The "Extreme Fear" sentiment prevailed in the market, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Cryptocurrency (Market Cap>$100 M) Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:20 p.m. ET) Canton (CC ) +21.90% $0.1385 ZORA (ZORA ) +10.18% $0.04393 Undeads Games (UDS ) +8.74% $2.44

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.98 trillion, following a modest increase of 0.28% in the last 24 hours.

Stock Market, Silver On The Move

Stock futures were little changed Sunday evening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 37 points, or 0.07%, as of 7:20 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.03%.

The S&P 500 recorded new all-time highs during the shortened Christmas week, with the index now poised for its third straight year of double-digit gains.

Meanwhile, silver also sailed to new highs past $79 amid new restrictions on exports of the precious metal from China.

Investors will be looking forward to the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting on Tuesday, offering insights into the path of monetary policy.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Exchange will be closed on Thursday for New Year's Day.

A Volatile Week Ahead?

Michaël van de Poppe, a widely followed cryptocurrency commentator, expected volatility in the last trading week of 2025.

"All eyes on Silver, Gold and Platinum, and I think we’ll start to see some strong movements on Bitcoin as capital rotation is likely," Van De Poppe projected.

The analyst expected Bitcoin to cross $90,000 and run toward $100,000 in the next week.

Van De Poppe also weighed in on Ethereum, stating that a break below $2,775 could "trigger a cascade down."

"On the other hand; breaking the resistance at $3,000 and we can see a quick run to $3,650," the analyst noted.

