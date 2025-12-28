Weekend Round-Up: Bitcoin Predictions, Crypto Critiques And More

This week was a whirlwind of activity in the cryptocurrency world. From bold Bitcoin predictions to scathing critiques, the crypto market was anything but quiet. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.
Bitcoin Could Reach $750,000 by 2027, Says Arthur Hayes
Arthur Hayes, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX and Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom Fund, made a bold prediction about Bitcoin’s future. In an interview with CoinDesk, Hayes suggested that the Trump administration’s money printing could potentially propel Bitcoin to a staggering $750,000 by the end of 2027.
Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin’s Recent Performance
Notorious Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff was back at it again, ridiculing what he called a failed “crypto Christmas.” Schiff suggested that the Bitcoin trade is over due to its lackluster recent price performance.
Ethereum Creator Praises Prediction Platforms
Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, expressed his preference for prediction markets over traditional financial markets. During a conversation on Farcaster, Buterin stated that prediction markets are healthier and less prone to risks such as pump-and-dump and speculative bubbles.
Dogecoin Calls Out ‘Naughty’ Businesses
Dogecoin’s official account invoked a "naughty list" on Christmas Day, calling out businesses that still don't accept DOGE payments. The account asked the community to tag companies on this list, promising to ensure they make it to the “nice list” next year.
Trump Media Denies $40 Million Bitcoin Purchase
Trump Media and Technology Group denied making any new Bitcoin purchases, contradicting on-chain data that suggested the company had acquired more than $40 million worth of BTC. The company’s statement caused a stir in the market.
