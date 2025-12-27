Crypto Market Move: Bitcoin Targets $90,000 Comeback, Shiba Inu Holds Steady, Ethereum Anticipates Increased Volatility, DOGE Eyes $0.20 Breakout

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be on the brink of a recovery towards $90,000. In the meantime, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) seems to be stabilizing, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is preparing for a potential surge in volatility, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is back in focus as a mix of technical signals points to a possible change in direction.

Bitcoin is slowly bouncing back from a significant sell-off, maintaining its price above recent lows. The digital currency is now seeking to regain its position below its major moving averages, hinting at a possible surge towards $90,000.

The potential recovery of Bitcoin towards $90,000 is significant, as it would represent a substantial rebound from recent lows. This could boost investor confidence and potentially trigger a new wave of investment in the cryptocurrency.

Concurrently, Shiba Inu has remained stable over the past few months. The price action has flattened following a prolonged downturn. The market is currently in a tight consolidation phase, indicating that sellers are losing their grip, making the market more prone to positive shocks.

The stabilization of Shiba Inu is noteworthy. After a period of decline, the leveling off of price action suggests that the market is finding a new equilibrium. This could make Shiba Inu more attractive to investors seeking stability in the volatile crypto market.

Ethereum, however, is nearing a crucial technical juncture. The chart structure suggests that volatility is set to escalate shortly.

The cryptocurrency is currently caught in a tight spot between a rising trendline and a descending cluster of moving averages, indicating a shift in control from sellers to buyers.

The increase in Ethereum’s volatility could present both risks and opportunities for traders. While increased volatility often comes with increased risk, it can also provide opportunities for significant returns for those willing to navigate the choppy waters.

Talking about Dogecoin, analysts note that long-term cycle trends alongside emerging short-term reversal patterns suggest the token could be moving out of a consolidation phase and into a period of renewed growth.

If current momentum holds, DOGE could test levels around $0.14 in the near term, with a potential move toward $0.20 on stronger follow-through.

A longer-term view of Dogecoin's two-week chart shows a recurring structural pattern that has repeated over multiple cycles since 2014.

In past cycles, prolonged price declines bounded by downward-sloping resistance were followed by extended sideways trading. These base-building phases have often served as a launchpad for significant upside moves.

