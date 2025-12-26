Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Wobble Ahead Of 2025's Final Weekend

Bitcoin traded mostly flat around $87,000 heading into the final weekend of 2025 as investors remained cautious amid thin liquidity and tax-driven selling.
Notable Statistics:
- Coinglass data shows 93,477 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $244.46 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $175.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $52.7 million.
Notable Developments:
- Forget Bitcoin: Amplify Rolls Out ETFs Backing Crypto’s Infrastructure Play
- Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin: ‘Santa Gave You Guys A Rally To Sell Into’
- Trump Administration’s Money Printing Could Propel Bitcoin Toward $750,000 By 2026-27, Predicts Arthur Hayes
- Changpeng Zhao-Owned Trust Wallet To Cover $7 Million User Losses After Security Breach
- Bitcoin Failed As ‘Store Of Value’ In 2025, But These Crypto Derivatives Of Gold, Silver Delivered Sharp Returns — Check Them Out
Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe said the key technical level to watch is Bitcoin's 20-month moving average.
A monthly close above it, particularly above $90,000, would likely confirm bullish momentum and set the stage for a stronger start to 2026, with upside targets in the $105,000–$110,000 range.
ShardiB2 attributed the stalled Santa rally to tax-loss selling and low holiday liquidity.
With Bitcoin among the few major assets down on the year, investors who booked gains elsewhere are selling BTC to offset taxes.
That dynamic has increased downside pressure, with $85,200 flagged as a critical support level. A sustained break below it could accelerate losses.
Nebraskangooner added a constructive longer-term note, pointing out that Bitcoin's monthly trend indicator has flipped bullish for the first time since March 2023, suggesting the broader trend may be improving despite near-term volatility.
