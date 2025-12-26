Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin: 'Santa Gave You Guys A Rally To Sell Into'

Peter Schiff is back at criticizing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , predicting that the Bitcoin trade is over in light of lackluster recent price performance.

What Happened: In a series of posts on X, Schiff ridiculed what he called a failed "crypto Christmas."

While Bitcoin holders expected a breakout, BTC instead stalled as gold and silver climbed.

Schiff claimed one of the best trades of 2025 was straightforward: sell Bitcoin and buy silver.

He further argued that over the past four years Bitcoin has lost nearly half its value relative to gold and more than half relative to silver.

Schiff mocked BTC holders stating that they got a Christmas gift — a Bitcoin rally to sell into.

Why It Matters: Appearing on CNBC, Schiff criticized commentators that urge investors to buy Bitcoin, saying they misunderstand both gold and crypto.

His core argument is that Bitcoin has failed to rise during rallies in tech stocks or precious metals.

Schiff's conclusion was blunt: the remaining buyers are already in and with no upside left, the only direction is down.

The only mercy left for HODLers, he concluded, would be that the end isn't drawn out—a hope that Bitcoin's demise, if it must come, won't be a slow death.

