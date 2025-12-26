'I Didn't Dump', Cardano Founder Says: Does It Matter If ADA Is Down 58% In 2025?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has denied selling ADA at $3 after being accused of dumping holdings and refusing to buy back at $0.36 as the token trades down 58% year-to-date.

Hoskinson Pushes Back On Dump Accusations

Hoskinson posted on X on Dec. 25 to wish followers a Merry Christmas.

He reflected on 2025 as a “long, hard year” while encouraging investors not to let the “fire go out” and stressing that “next year will be better.”

However, an X user quickly accused Hoskinson of dumping ADA holdings when the price reached $3 and avoiding a repurchase now that the token has declined to $0.30.

The user questioned who would believe in ADA if the founder himself won’t buy back at current levels.

Hoskinson shot back almost immediately, stating he never dumped ADA when the price was around $3.

He added that repeating false claims about selling at the peak won’t make them true. He dismissed those spreading the narrative as bots spreading misinformation.

Cardano Price Action Tells A Brutal Story

ADA Price Dynamics By TradingView

The accusations come as ADA has declined 58% year-to-date. In December alone, the token lost 15.6% of its value.

The chart shows a clear downtrend since Dec. 9 when price was rejected at $0.49.

The Supertrend indicator sits at $0.3756, while the SAR dots sit at $0.3401, meaning price is squeezed between these two levels.

The recent bounce from $0.3380 marks the second test of this support zone in the past week.

Bulls are trying to defend this level, but the lack of follow-through shows buying pressure remains weak. Price can’t even reclaim $0.36 on rallies.

The key level to watch is $0.3380-$0.34. A break below this support would likely trigger heavy selling toward $0.30-$0.32, where there’s minimal historical price structure to stop the decline.

On the upside, $0.3750-$0.38 is the first resistance zone where the Supertrend indicator and previous support meet.

More significant resistance sits at $0.40-$0.41, the mid-December consolidation area where sellers are likely waiting.

Moreover, on Dec. 26, ADA experienced a net outflow of $877.81K according to Coinglass. This continues the pattern of consistent selling pressure that’s persisted throughout the year.

