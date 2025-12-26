Bitcoin Bounces To $88,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways

Bitcoin has rebounded above $88,000 as liquidations tally at $195.55 million over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin ETFs saw $175.3 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $52.7 million in net outflows.
BTC ‘Going Nowhere Over Past Months'
Crypto Tony said Bitcoin's sideways price action reflects an ongoing X wave, a corrective phase typically marked by erratic and disruptive movement.
He expects another leg lower, either immediately or after a brief bounce, and advised traders to be prepared for both scenarios.
CryptosBatman attributed recent sideways trading to low holiday volume rather than structural weakness.
He noted Bitcoin consolidating into a classic pennant pattern, suggesting a breakout could follow once normal market participation returns.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Ethereum is approaching the $1,700 level, which he identified as a strong buy zone offering favourable risk-reward if support holds.
DonWedge noted Solana is breaking out of a falling wedge pattern, signalling a potential trend reversal. A reclaim of $133 would confirm the move, with $206 as the next liquidity target and $300 as a higher upside objective.
The broader memecoin market fell 5.7% over the past 24 hours to a total market value of $40.5 billion.
BitGuru said Dogecoin has completed a deep correction and is now hovering near a key demand zone between $0.12 and $0.13, where liquidity has already been swept.
A break above $0.15–$0.16 could open the door to a recovery toward $0.18 or higher, while failure to hold support may lead to prolonged consolidation.
Bitcoin Failed As 'Store Of Value' In 2025, But These Crypto Derivatives Of Gold, Silver Delivered Sharp Returns — Check Them Out
