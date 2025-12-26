Golden Bitcoin Photograph
December 26, 2025 7:31 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Bounces To $88,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Trade Sideways

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin has rebounded above $88,000 as liquidations tally at $195.55 million over the past 24 hours. 

Bitcoin ETFs saw $175.3 million in net outflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $52.7 million in net outflows.

BTC ‘Going Nowhere Over Past Months'

Crypto Tony said Bitcoin's sideways price action reflects an ongoing X wave, a corrective phase typically marked by erratic and disruptive movement.

He expects another leg lower, either immediately or after a brief bounce, and advised traders to be prepared for both scenarios.

CryptosBatman attributed recent sideways trading to low holiday volume rather than structural weakness.

He noted Bitcoin consolidating into a classic pennant pattern, suggesting a breakout could follow once normal market participation returns.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Ethereum is approaching the $1,700 level, which he identified as a strong buy zone offering favourable risk-reward if support holds.

DonWedge noted Solana is breaking out of a falling wedge pattern, signalling a potential trend reversal. A reclaim of $133 would confirm the move, with $206 as the next liquidity target and $300 as a higher upside objective.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$88,552.65
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,965.31
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$123.51              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$1.87

The broader memecoin market fell 5.7% over the past 24 hours to a total market value of $40.5 billion.

BitGuru said Dogecoin has completed a deep correction and is now hovering near a key demand zone between $0.12 and $0.13, where liquidity has already been swept.

A break above $0.15–$0.16 could open the door to a recovery toward $0.18 or higher, while failure to hold support may lead to prolonged consolidation.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1254
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.057207

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$88664.001.69%
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.12551.55%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2967.452.23%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000072.27%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$123.843.20%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$1.872.10%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved