Trump Administration's Money Printing Could Propel Bitcoin Toward $750,000 By 2026-27, Predicts Arthur Hayes

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX and Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom Fund, predicted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might reach $750,000 by the end of 2027.

Is Money Printing The Key To Bitcoin’s Success?

During an interview on CoinDesk aired on Tuesday, Hayes projected 2026-27 will be the “meat of the money printing,” which could potentially propel Bitcoin between $500,000 and $750,000.

“The Trump administration is going to do what they know how to do best. What every government knows how to do best: When in doubt, print the money,” Hayes argued.

Hayes has consistently stressed the importance of fiat liquidity growth, advising traders to consider the expectations and realities of money printing.

But he isn’t the only one. Popular cryptocurrency commentator and investor Anthony Pompliano also projected earlier this year that Bitcoin could soar due to massive money printing.

President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," which critics believe could cause major fiscal expansion, has led several market analysts to point to Bitcoin as a potential long-term beneficiary.

Will 2026 Be The Calm Before The Storm?

It’s worth reminding that Hayes set $250,000 as his year-end price target for 2025.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Research’s outlook anticipates a “boring” 2026 for Bitcoin before a surge to $250,000 in 2027. Galaxy also said that Bitcoin could mature into a macro-style asset in 2026, reducing the odds of the explosive rallies that defined earlier cycles.

Prominent cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen warned of a possible Bitcoin bear market bottom in October 2026.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $88,797.03, up 1.51% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

