Dogecoin DOGE Isolated on white background with clipping path
December 25, 2025 11:56 PM 2 min read

Dogecoin Account Wants You To Tag 'Naughty' Businesses That Won't Take The Good Boy: Will Tesla, McDonald's Make It To The Nice List Next Christmas?

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) official X account playfully invoked a “naughty list” on Christmas Day, calling out businesses that still don’t accept DOGE payments.

From ‘Naughty’ To ‘Nice’

Dogecoin wished everyone a “Merry Dogemas” on the occasion. It then asked the community to tag companies on a so-called “naughty list” for not yet accepting DOGE payments.

“We’ll make sure they’re on the nice list for next year,” the X handle wrote.

Tesla And McDonald’s: Potential Candidates?

Some of the responses included electric vehicle producer Tesla Inc. and X Corp., both of which are owned by Elon Musk.

A widely followed X user, going by the pseudonym Sir Doge of the Coin, tagged Tesla, stating, “Let's get back on the nice list!”

Tesla has an online shop with company merchandise. Though it currently only allows payment in dollars, it previously allowed users to make payments with Dogecoin.

Last year, Musk expressed a desire to reinstate the DOGE payment option, but little progress has been made as of now.

Interestingly, a user named TOPDOGE also tagged fast food chains McDonald’s and Burger King.

It’s worth highlighting that Musk publicly vowed to eat a McDonald’s Happy Meal on live television if the fast-food giant adopted Dogecoin.

Who's is going to accept Dogecoin first…@McDonalds or @BurgerKing?

