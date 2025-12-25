Elon Musk's Grok Might Skew Toward The xAI CEO's Biases, But Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Says It's Still Better Than 'Third-Party Slop'

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin said Thursday that Grok’s presence on X is a major boost to the platform’s “truth-friendliness,” second only to community notes.

Buterin Acknowledges Grok’s Efficiency

In an X post, Buterin praised the “easy ability” to call the AI chatbot for fact-checks on X, deeming it the “biggest thing” after community notes that has been positive for the platform.

“I’ve seen many situations where someone calls on Grok expecting their crazy political belief to be confirmed and Grok comes along and rugs them,” the cryptocurrency mogul shared his observations.

Buterin’s Views On Musk

Buterin, however, voiced concerns that Grok’s training on human feedback could potentially bias it toward the views of Elon Musk, since the Tesla and xAI CEO owns the social media platform.

But despite the “negative” assumptions about Musk, Buterin felt X is still better than unchecked “third-party slop.”

He invoked the “stationary bandit theory,” arguing that long-term players such as Musk have incentives to promote a level of transparency, unlike short-term opportunists who might be there only to exploit.

This isn’t the first time Buterin has expressed opinions about Musk’s platform. Earlier this month, he criticized X for straying from its intended purpose of promoting free speech, instead becoming a tool for “coordinated hate sessions”.

Buterin also accused Musk of "actively tweaking" algorithms to boost certain things and deboost others.

Grok 5 In 2026

Last month, Musk teased the latest model of his AI venture, Grok 5, due for release in early 2026.

He said the new model will be “extremely” intelligent and fast, adding that he believes there’s roughly a 10% chance it could reach human-level intelligence.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: lilgrapher on Shutterstock.com