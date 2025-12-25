Peter Schiff Reflects On Crypto Christmas Disappointment: Economist Says Bitcoin 'Malfunctioned On The Launch Pad' Instead Of Going To The Moon

Renowned economist Peter Schiff reiterated his long-standing skepticism of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on Thursday, contrasting the leading cryptocurrency’s 2025 slump with the surge in silver prices.

Bitcoin’s 2025 Misfire?

In an X post, Schiff argued that Bitcoiners had nothing to celebrate this Christmas as the asset failed to deliver on its early 2025 promise.

“When the year began, HODLers were confident Bitcoin was poised to moon. Instead, it malfunctioned on the launch pad as precious metals took off,” Schiff said. “It was the crypto Christmas that wasn't.”

The previous metals advocate stated that “selling Bitcoin and buying silver” turned out to be the “best trades” of the year.

Bitcoin’s Long-Term Gains Outshine Silver

Bitcoin supporter Steven Yamada wasn’t amused by Schiff’s assertion, saying that the best trade on a long-term horizon is to “sell silver and buy BTC.”

While Bitcoin has clearly underperformed silver in 2025, it’s worth noting that the apex cryptocurrency fared better on a long-term time horizon. Its 5-year and 10-year returns well surpass those of the precious metal.

Asset YTD Gains +/- 5-Year Gains +/- 10-Year Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin -6.18% +228% +20,324% $88,413.84 Spot Silver +152.42% +189.13% +428.38% $74.74/Ounce

Schiff’s remarks aligned with his previous bearish projections about Bitcoin. Earlier in the week, he declared the Bitcoin trade “over,” arguing that the asset neither rises with tech stocks nor precious metals.

Last month, he noted that the apex cryptocurrency acts as a “mirror image” of silver, meaning that the higher silver goes, the more Bitcoin crashes.

