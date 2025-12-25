Christmas Stocking Stuffers? Don't Ignore These Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Gave Impressive Returns In 2025

Christmas brings cheer, cakes and cozy vibes, but it can also be a perfect time for kicking off investments you may not have considered before. A handful of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks have delivered strong gains this year, making them worth a look.

Company YTD Gains +/- IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN) +328.41% Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) +242.89% Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) +33.89% CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) +24.97%

IREN

IREN’s transition from mining to high-performance data centers for artificial intelligence and graphics processing unit cloud services has boosted the company’s share price this year.

The company secured major deals this year, including the $9.7 billion GPU cloud contract with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) . The agreement includes a 20% prepayment from Microsoft and commits IREN to purchasing $5.8 billion in NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs and related equipment from Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) .

The stock has a consensus price target of $55.73 based on the ratings of 17 analysts, with a high of $136 by Cantor Fitzgerald last month.

The stock has a consensus price target of $55.73 based on the ratings of 17 analysts, with a high of $136 by Cantor Fitzgerald last month.

Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining stock rallied strongly in 2025, surging about 380% in the last six months alone due to a strategic pivot from Bitcoin mining to AI infrastructure.

Key wins included long-term contracts such as a 15-year arrangement with Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services for 300 MW of electricity and space, valued at roughly $5.5 billion. It also Cipher signed a $3 billion, 10-year colocation deal with Fluidstack, including support and partial backing from Google.

The stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and a price target of $21.61, according to 15 analysts. The high is $34 issued by Clear Street.

The stock has a consensus "Buy" rating and a price target of $21.61, according to 15 analysts. The high is $34 issued by Clear Street.

Riot Platforms

RIOT stock recorded healthy gains in 2025, aided by Bitcoin’s all-time highs and the company’s increased mining output.

Riot CEO Jason Lee said earlier that the company intends to repurpose its power infrastructure for data centers and high-performance computing.

As of this writing, Riot is the seventh-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, sitting on a stash worth $1.72 billion, according to Bitcoin Treasuries.net.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator, which compares two exponential moving averages of an asset, typically the 12-period and the 26-period, flashed a “Buy” signal for the stock, according to TradingView.

On the other hand, the Bull Bear Power indicator, which measures the strength of buyers and sellers, flashed a “Neutral” reading.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

CleanSpark

CleanSpark reported $766 million in fiscal year revenue, more than doubling from the prior year, driven by a sharp increase in Bitcoin mined and operational hashrate. The company said it had $43 million in cash and $1.2 billion in Bitcoin as of Sept. 30.

CleanSpark started as a Bitcoin miner but has expanded into AI data centers to diversify its revenue streams. It owns and operates data centers.

The stock has a consensus “Buy” rating with a price target of $23.69, according to 13 analysts. With an average price target of $26.33 from B. Riley Securities, Macquarie, and Chardan Capital, Cleanspark’s most recent analyst ratings indicate a 108.83% upside.

Benzinga’s proprietary Edge Rankings show Growth as the strongest category for CLSK at 99.76/100. Find out more here.

