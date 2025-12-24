SHIB's $1 Dream Collapsed—Because The Math Didn't Even Work For 1 Cent

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is down 60% in 2025, killing dreams of a run to $1 or $0.01 with math that would require a $589 trillion market cap—six times the entire planet’s GDP.

The Supply Problem That Kills The Dream

Shiba Inu has 589 trillion tokens in circulation.

For context, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has only 21 million and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has about 120 million.

The supply gap is incomprehensible.

If SHIB hit $1, its market cap would reach $589 trillion.

That’s more than 130 times the value of Nvidia, which is worth $4.4 trillion.

It’s 10 times more valuable than all 500 companies in the S&P 500 combined, which have a total market cap of $57 trillion.

Even to reach a more modest $0.01, SHIB would need to hit a market cap of $5.89 trillion — almost twice the size of all cryptocurrencies combined.

The Ecosystem That Never Took Off

The Shiba Inu team bet on Shibarium, a Layer-2 blockchain launched in August 2023 designed to provide automated token burns through transaction fees.

The pitch was compelling: as more users adopted Shibarium-based applications, transaction fees would be automatically converted to SHIB and burned, creating a deflationary engine.

However, adoption collapsed.

Shibarium once processed up to 4 million daily transactions in its early days but now handles only a few thousand.

Meanwhile, the Total Value Locked on the network struggles to stay above $1 million, which pales in comparison to other Layer-2 options.

Beyond Shibarium’s struggles, other ecosystem projects remain incomplete or stalled.

The privacy Layer-3 blockchain announced in April 2024 has received minimal updates since launch.

Similarly, the metaverse project failed to fully launch after years of development, while Shiba Eternity gaming attracted only a niche audience.

The Burn Mechanism Collapsed

Shiba Inu’s deflationary narrative suffered severe setbacks in 2025.

Weekly burn activity dropped 96.96%, and as of late December, the ecosystem reported zero token burns in the past 24 hours, completely halting its deflationary strategy.

At the current pace, it would take 521,415 years to eliminate enough tokens to justify a price of $1.

Current monthly burn rates vary between 13 million and 2.31 billion SHIB—a glacial pace that makes meaningful supply reduction a multi-century project.

No Organic Demand

Unlike Bitcoin (a store of value), Ethereum (a computing platform), or XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) (a payments bridge), Shiba Inu lacks an organic source of demand.

Just 1,110 businesses worldwide accept SHIB as payment, according to crypto directory Cryptwerk.

Its extreme volatility rules it out as a good payment mechanism because any consumer or business holding tokens runs the risk of steep losses.

SHIB hasn’t made a new high in more than four years, confirming it isn’t a reliable store of value either.

