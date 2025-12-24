Elon Musk's Fleet Of Private Planes, Jeff Bezos' Yacht? A $10 Bitcoin Buy in 2009 Could've Paid For Mega Presents This Christmas: Here's How

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been around for nearly 17 years, and if someone were lucky enough to have invested in the leading cryptocurrency right off the bat, it would have proven extraordinarily valuable by this Christmas.

The Early Days Of Bitcoin

In January 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the genesis block for the first 50 BTC. Later that year, in October, one of the first-ever recognized BTC transactions happened when a Finnish computer science student sold 5,050 BTC for $5.02, representing a price per unit of $0.0009.

At the time, there were only two ways to get the cryptocurrency: You could either mine BTC yourself or use a peer-to-peer transaction.

Did You Miss This Christmas ‘Gift’?

Let’s suppose you had heard about the Bitcoin whitepaper, and decided to read it up yourself, and made a small investment, impressed by Nakamoto’s vision for the future.

Bitcoin didn’t have an established market price that early in its existence. For the sake of this article, if we stick to $0.0009 mentioned earlier, a mere $10 investment would have bought approximately 11,111 BTC.

At today’s price of $87,268 per BTC, the stash would be worth roughly $970 million. Though you wouldn’t have made it to Forbes’ coveted billionaires list, the windfall would still fund a lifetime of luxury for you and perhaps your next generation.

For context, this fortune could have bought you Jeff Bezos’ superyacht Koru, assuming he was willing to sell. In fact, you’d have still been left with $170 million, more than enough to buy the entire fleet of Elon Musk’s private planes.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $86,421, up 3.51% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

